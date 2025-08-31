​​​​​Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's leading technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) company, has announced its participation as a Strategic Sponsor of the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) and accompanying events. The event is organized by the Telecommunications Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST), and will take place in Riyadh from 31st of August to 3rd of September.

The event will be held in Riyadh under the theme “Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development,” bringing together more than 100 leading experts from the telecommunications and information technology sector, alongside over 2,000 leaders and decision-makers representing 190 countries.

Mobily’s participation in this global event reflects its commitment to advancing the regulatory landscape of the telecommunications and information technology sector. As a key enabler of digital transformation and digital inclusion, the company provides advanced solutions and technologies, including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. Mobily is also committed to shaping the future of digital policy, in support of global trends towards an inclusive, secure, and sustainable digital economy.

Commenting on Mobily’s participation, Eng. Tariq Alamri, Senior Vice President Regulatory Affairs & Public Policy at Mobily, said: “Our participation as a Strategic Sponsor of the Global Symposium for Regulators reflects our continued commitment to advancing regulatory policies that keep pace with industry developments and promote innovation as a key driver of growth. Through this global platform, we reaffirm our dedication to strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading digital hub and to collaborating with international partners in building effective regulatory frameworks that contribute to the development of the communications and information technology sector and support sustainable digital transformation, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) is a key international platform for addressing challenges and exploring solutions in digital policy and regulation. Through its participation, Mobily aim to strengthen international collaboration and demonstrate innovative approaches that align with global digital transformation trends, support sustainability, and create new growth opportunities in the telecommunications and information technology sector.