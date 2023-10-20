Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: – Mobily, the leading telecommunications provider, announced that it has been awarded ‘Best Middle East Carrier’ at this year's Global Carrier Awards (GCAs). This prestigious event took place alongside the renowned Capacity Europe 2023.

Mobily's achievement reflects its ongoing commitment to providing innovative digital solutions in wholesale services on local, regional, and international levels. The award also highlights the effectiveness of the company's strategies, which focus on building numerous partnerships. These collaborations aim to adapt Mobily’s services and business model to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers and partners, driving forward the digital transformation in the Kingdom.

The GCAs are a significant recognition in the wholesale telecoms industry. The ceremony sees top global entities in communications and tech services compete for honors across various categories.

It is worth noting that Mobily has recently launched the Digital Hub initiative, which aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a premier regional center. This initiative encompasses a comprehensive system: submarine cables bridging the world from east to west, terrestrial networks, data centers, landing stations, and an Internet exchange – the globally neutral JED1 IX. This system not only boosts business agility but also ensures data security and delivers a dependable communication experience, all in support of the digital infrastructure in the Kingdom.

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.

