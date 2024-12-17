London-based investment platform Mnaara.com introduces an innovative B2B solution empowering private banks and investment advisors to access curated private equity funds for their clients.

The solution leverages advanced technology to structure private equity funds as Ethical and Shariah-compliant structured notes, ensuring they are bankable and transferable to assigned custodians.

A built-in CRM system supports intermediaries in managing client investments, tracking performance, and delivering seamless reporting.

Mnaara’s platform emphasizes the critical role of advisors in strengthening client relationships while unlocking opportunities in private markets.

LONDON – Mnaara, a leading digital investment platform, has launched a groundbreaking B2B solution designed to help private banks and investment advisors provide their clients with access to exclusive, Ethical and Shariah-compliant private equity opportunities. This innovative offering simplifies private equity investment access for clients, helping advisors strengthen their client relationships while tapping into the high-potential private markets.

Mnaara’s new B2B solution transforms private equity deals into Ethical and Shariah-compliant structured notes, leveraging cutting-edge technology in product structuring and digital wealth management. These notes are both bankable and transferable to assigned custodians, offering the flexibility and efficiency required by institutional-grade investments.

In addition to the structured note functionality, the solution features an integrated CRM platform, enabling advisors to seamlessly manage client investments, track performance, and generate comprehensive reports. By equipping intermediaries with the tools needed to deliver transparency and performance insights, Mnaara reinforces the advisor-client relationship, ensuring both trust and efficiency.

Saad Adada, Founder and Managing Director of Mnaara, said:

“We are proud to launch this new B2B solution, as it embodies our belief in the vital relationship between advisors and their clients. This offering was specifically created to empower private banks and investment advisors to deliver exceptional value to their clients while maintaining a strong relationship.

We also firmly believe that private markets hold the key to significant investment potential. Through this solution, we aim to open doors to private equity opportunities that have traditionally been inaccessible to individual investors. By providing a tailored and technology-driven solution, we are enabling advisors to redefine the way private markets investments are offered and managed.”

This new solution further strengthens Mnaara’s mission to provide innovative, ethical, and accessible investment opportunities for the global investment community. It highlights the company’s commitment to leveraging technology to democratize access to private markets, ensuring advisors are equipped with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive landscape.

The website is at Mnaara.com and the platform is available to eligible investors by signing up through the website and creating a free account.

Saad Adada

Mr Adada is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in financial advisory and investment management, specializing in Private Markets and generational wealth planning. His extensive expertise and strategic leadership have been pivotal in managing multi-billion-dollar funds and transactions. Currently, he serves on the boards and investment committees of prominent investment groups, further demonstrating his influence and thought leadership in the industry.

Mr Adada holds an MBA from INSEAD and he is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Mnaara Limited:

Mnaara Limited is registered in England and Wales with company registration number 14059787.

Its offices are at Portman House, 2 Portman Street, London, United Kingdom, W1H 6DU