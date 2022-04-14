UAE: MMA SMARTIES Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding innovation, creativity and success in modern marketing that results in significant business impact. It is renowned as the world’s only global mobile marketing awards programme that recognizes leaders, brands, agencies, and tech providers that use technology to Pioneer new approaches in modern marketing.

The competition for this year’s MMA SMARTIES MENA Awards program started on 1st March in the MENA region and submissions have reached to a record number compared to previous years.

This year SMARTIES MENA Awards will be given in a unique NFT format known as ‘SMARTIES MENA INTO THE METAVERSE’, the first tokenized awards in the region. Istanbul based artist, Efe Balun, will create 4 exclusive animated artworks representing the Smarties trophy categories (Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Industry Awards). All winners will own a unique artwork.

Melis Ertem, Regional Director, MMA MENA&MMA TURKEY said, “We are thrilled to be the first NFT Awards in the region. As the future of marketing association, going through web 3.0, metaverse is thought to be the biggest opportunity in advertising since mobile by most of the authorities. We are thrilled to be able to give our SMARTIES trophies both in physical format and in NFT format. I would like to thank all the agencies, brands, networks and technology providers who have submitted to our awards program. We are seeing creativity and innovation taken to a new level!’’

The cases submitted to MMA SMARTIES MENA will be evaluated by an esteemed jury consists of 45 MENA Marketing thought leaders from brands, agencies and marketeers in the region.

The categories are divided to be voted by 4 different jury groups to minimize conflict of interest. The campaigns will be evaluated across 4 key themes – Media, Marketing objectives, Technology and Business Transformation.

Jury Members Voting- Brand Experience, Lead Generation, Product/Services Launch, VR/AR/MR, Gender Equality.

Categories are:

Ala Abukhalaf, Regional Mobile Advertising Director, MENA, NABD

Asma Shabab, Innovation Strategy Consultant, Accenture

Abeer Khalid, Enterprise Account Lead, Middle East & North Africa Region and Pakistan, Zoom Middle East

Mayank Garg, Digital, CaST & Creative Partnerships Lead, GSK

Banali Luthra Malhotra, Marketing Director, RAKBANK

Christine Harb, VP Marketing, CEMEA, Visa

Alperen Ozkan, Head of Marketing, Johnson & Johnson

Claire Fletcher, Head of Engagement, OMD MENA

Cath Hoff, Director, Clients & Accounts, Geniology

Gosia Wajchert, Regional Director MENAT – Addressable Media and Digital Partnerships, Mediabrands

Riyad Khalil, Sales Manager, MENA, Adjust

Imran Yousuf, VP – Regional Marketing Director, Reckitt

Jury Members Voting: Consumer Promotions, Social Media Marketing, Mobile Search, Cross Channel Integration, Customer Experience, Contextual Native Advertising, E-Commerce (Pivoting During the Pandemic), Social Commerce. Categories are:

Asif Hussain, Director, Silverpush

Jessica Machaalani, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing Investments, OMD UAE

Imran Khalid, Media Director, Sparks Foundry

Jessica Moini, Sales Director, İnmobi

Nadeem Ibrahim, Digital Director, KSA, UM

Suha Haddad, Director of Ecosystem Partnerships, Meta

Esra Ezibay, Head of Digital, Middle East, Reckitt

Hussein M. Dajjani, Digital and CX Transformation, Africa, Middle East, India, Turkey and Oceania, Nissan Motor Co.

James Dutton, Regional Digital Director, UM MENAT

Johnny Saad, Head of Sales, Adcolony

Oleksii Razhyk, B2B Experiential Marketing Lead, Global Business Solution, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, TikTok

Jury Members Voting: Location Based Services, M-Commerce, Mobile App, Gaming/Gamification/E-Sports, Inclusivity (During the Pandemic), Social Commerce.

Categories are:

Warrick Billingham, General Manager EMEA&LATAM, Adcolony

Urva Muhammad, Head of Media & Digital, Middle East, RB

Gulrez Alam, Chief Investment & Strategy Officer, ArabyAds

Alex Brunori, Head of Creative Works, Google

Pinar Tugcu, Digital Platforms Senior Manager, Eurasia & Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company

Vanessa Hinton, Executive Director, Marketing, Dubai Holding Entertainment

Abdelnabi Alaeddine, Digital Director – UAE, UM MENA

Devrim Melek, SVP, Strategy, OSN

TJ Lightwala, Managing Director, Experience Services Lead, MENA, Accenture Interactive

Oussama Barkia, Marketing Leader, Business Transformation Services, IBM

Gavin Payne, Chief Innovation Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Jessica Usenbor, Director of Product, Diversified Services and Partnerships, OMG MENA

Gaurav Aidasani, CEO, Cosmos Group

Jury Members Voting: Data/Insights, Video Advertising, Innovation, User Generated/Influencer Marketing.

Categories are:

Krinio Christaras, Head of Media, MENAP, Mondelez International

Ihab El Yaman, Co-Founder & CEO, Memob

Gabriel Karam, Executive Manager, Head of Digital Marketing, NBK

Syeed Mansoor Hussein, Marketing Head, Almarai

George Achkouty, Head of Digital, OMD

Sarosh Suhail, Business Owner, Alter Communications

Nameer Ameer, Senior Manager RMS, Nielsen IQ

Devrim Melek, SVP, Strategy, OSN

Melisa Matlum, Head of Marketing, Adcolony

Kinda Al Issa, Head of Content Solutions, Global Business Solution, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan, TikTok

Abdulrahman Al-Agha, Digital Marketing Practice Lead, MENA, Accenture Interactive

The jury took place and the short-list is released on the Global website: here. The winners will be announced at the SMARTIES GALA Event in Dubai on May,17.

For more information, please visit- https://www.mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/mena

-Ends-