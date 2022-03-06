Xpander named best 7-seater SUV

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Automobiles Company (QAC), the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, received two prominent accolades at the "Qatar Car of the Year Awards". The new Eclipse Cross won the "Best Crossover of the Year" award while the Xpander was recognized as the “Best 7-seater SUV of the Year”.

Frank Zauner, General Manager of QAC, received the awards during a special ceremony held at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski hotel in The Pearl Qatar. The event was attended by Karim Monier, Marketing Manager at QAC, VIP guests, press representatives and prominent car dealers in Qatar.

Frank Zauner, General Manager of Qatar Automobiles Company said: “These two awards are a testament of Mitsubishi Motors’ diverse lineup. They also reflect Mitsubishi Qatar and QAC’s efforts in providing the Qatari market with reliable vehicles that meet the demands of the customers in various segments. While the Eclipse Cross mainly appeals to youth, thanks to its sporty design and advanced technology, the 7-seat SUV Xpander servers as the best transport solution for families and corporations, due to its reliable performance, exceptional fuel consumption, and low total cost of ownership.”

The two cars and the full range of Mitsubishi vehicles are available at QAC’s the showrooms of Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi in Qatar, on Salwa Road and in Al Khor.

Eclipse Cross:

The all-new Eclipse Cross offers dynamic performance and enjoys an overall enhanced exterior design, extended body length, upgraded sleek and elegant interior, advanced technology, and intelligent safety features.

Developed under the design concept “Daring Grace”, the restyled front and rear design coupled with the extended body length create a more unified, sophisticated, sleek and sporty look of an SUV.

The design of the new Eclipse Cross adopted Mitsubishi Motors’ elegant and sporty Dynamic Shield to express the powerful performance of an SUV.

The interior of the Eclipse Cross is as sophisticated and stylish as its exterior. Passengers can now enjoy a more comfortable ride, thanks to several upgrades in the rear seat's elements. The shape of the headrests is modified and larger, and the seats are 9-step adjustable to match the angle preference and offer improved body positioning for rear occupants.

The new Eclipse Cross comes with an improved infotainment system that helps drivers operate safely on the road. The 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) is now mounted and positioned closer to the driver for improved touchscreen operability and visibility

Available in the 2WD option, the Eclipse Cross comes with two types of engine capacities; a 1.5L DOHC MIVEC turbocharged engine and a 2.0L DOHC MIVEC engine. MIVEC, which stands for Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Timing Electronic Control system, facilitates a more dynamic driving performance.

For the drivers’ peace of mind, the Eclipse Cross enjoys intelligent and advanced safety features including Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Multi Around Monitor, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS), and parking monitor and sensors. The other active safety features include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Active Stability Control (ASC) with Traction Control (TCL), and Hill Start Assist (HSA).

The Mitsubishi Xpander

The Mitsubishi Xpander is a new versatile 7-seat SUV that offers comfort, functionality, quality and value for money. The Mitsubishi Xpander provides the best of both worlds. The interior enjoys plenty of cabin space, storage facilities and smart technologies, and the exterior's bold styling does not compromise on high ground clearance, handling stability, and overall driving experience.

The spacious interior of the Xpander is designed to provide comfort for all seven adult passengers thanks to supportive seating, convenient amenities and high-quality materials.

Noise and vibration in the cabin are effectively absorbed by using special materials, ensuring a supremely quiet experience for the driver and all passengers. The air conditioning system enjoys eight fan adjustment levels in the front and four in the rear - as well as four rear roof vents, to keep everyone on board comfortable.

Flexibility in the seating configuration to meet changing needs also allows for easy loading.

Even with passengers in the third-row seats, luggage space remains sufficient to accommodate four 4-gallon water bottles. Storage features in the Xpander in addition to the glove box include door pockets, drink holders, seatback pockets, floor console box, passenger seat undertray, and underfloor luggage area.

Safety

Safety performance is significantly enhanced thanks to Mitsubishi Motors' Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution body or RISE, which efficiently absorbs energy and maintains high cabin integrity in the event of a collision. All four doors are also equipped with a support beam to increase protection by reducing door deformation in the event of a side collision. The Xpander also enjoys a variety of active safety features including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Emergency Stop Signal System (ESS), Active Stability Control (ASC) and Hill Start Assist (HAS).

Performance

Power is provided by the spirited and responsive 1.5-litre 16-valve Dual overhead camshaft engine with advanced MIVEC - Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control system – making it easy for the Xpander to carry seven adults uphill with ease.

Excellent ground clearance in its class provides confidence on rough or flooded roads, while the reinforced suspension, coupled with high-performance shock absorbers and a rigid and lightweight body, ensure stability and comfort.

