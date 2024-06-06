Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai’s culinary landscape has gotten a delightful upgrade with the arrival of MIS JOINT, a unique burger joint that combines retro vibes with a sporty twist. An Emarati owned brand, MIS JOINT is a family-driven passion project brought to life with the help of the youngest members of the family—Meera, Ilyas, and Sarah, aged 10, 8, and 7. Located in the heart of Uptown Mirdiff Mall, the concept offers fun and family friendly vibes, mouthwatering burgers and milkshakes and exceptional service.

Unlike traditional burger joints, MIS Joint emerged from the whimsical minds of three adorable children whose love for burgers and family fun fueled their aspirations. Under the nurturing guidance of their father, these young Emarati visionaries actively participated in shaping every aspect of the brand from crafting the logo to indulging in chaotic taste-tests of menu items, ensuring that each dish surpassed their cheesy and meaty expectations with flying colors.

MIS Joint stands out not only for its unique origin but also for its mouthwatering burgers and irresistible shakes. Each burger is crafted from scratch using premium cuts of meat, while the shakes are made with real ice cream and fresh ingredients. The sizzling sides are prepared with locally sourced produce, ensuring top-notch quality. Every bite of a burger delivers a cheese-infused, meaty delight, and each sip of a milkshake offers a heavenly blend of thick, creamy goodness and vibrant flavors. At MIS Joint, every meal is a celebration of freshness and taste.

MIS Joint welcomes guests into an energetic atmosphere infused with retro and sports-inspired themes. From the moment you step inside, you're greeted with an atmosphere that pulsates with energy, appealing to guests of all ages. But MIS Joint offers more than just colossal burgers; one unique feature is the presence of a robust punching bag, inviting guests to unleash their inner champion after the burgers have knocked them out.

"At MIS JOINT, we believe in creating memorable dining experiences that bring families and friends together," said Ayub Khan, Country Head of MIS JOINT. "Our unique blend of retro and sporty elements, combined with our dedication to quality and fresh ingredients, sets us apart in Dubai’s vibrant food scene. We humbly welcome everyone to our new home in Uptown Mirdiff Mall."

In the culturally diverse landscape of the UAE, where international cuisines are embraced, burgers and shakes stand out as a universal comfort for all, regardless of their background and ethnicity. At MIS Joint, this culinary familiarity is elevated to an art form, as the restaurant binds together family-inspired creativity, exceptional flavors, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. With each visit promising a delightful fusion of taste and tradition, MIS Joint emerges as an iconic destination in the vibrant destination of UAE’s dining scene.

-Ends-

About MIS Joint:

MIS Joint is an Emirati-owned burger brand that is created by the imaginative minds of three young siblings—Meera, Ilyas, and Sarah—under the guidance of their father. Founded in 2024, MIS Joint combines retro vibes with a sporty twist to create a vibrant and fun dining experience. The restaurant is dedicated to serving mouthwatering burgers crafted from premium cuts of meat, irresistible shakes made with real ice cream, and sides prepared with locally sourced produce. With its dynamic atmosphere and commitment to quality, MIS Joint is set to become a cherished destination in the UAE’s diverse culinary landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Sahil Advani, Empyre Communications

E: sahil@empyrecommunications.com