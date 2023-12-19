Key factors impacting employee trust include confidence in Miral’s leadership and their vision for growth, a sense of pride in working for the company, and Miral’s contributions to community wellbeing

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, was awarded the Great Place to Work® certification in recognition of the company’s dedication to fostering a positive and empowering workplace culture.

Miral’s successful certification is the result of positive feedback from an extensive survey, exploring how the company cultivates trust and maximises its employees’ potential. Key factors driving a positive employee experience at Miral include trust in the leadership and senior management, as well as confidence in the company’s strategies for growth. The survey also revealed more than 80% of employees take pride in working at Miral and achieving success through their work.

A series of impactful initiatives empower Miral employees across various aspects of their professional and personal lives – including health and wellness programmes, competitive packages and benefits, flexible working hours and remote working policies, as well as talent development and training opportunities.

Mariam Al Musharrekh, Executive Director Human Resources at Miral, commented: “We place our employees at the heart of our success, and are proud to receive the Great Place to Work® certification, which falls within the “people” pillar of our brand. This is a testament to Miral’s efforts in fostering a high-trust and high-performance workplace that not only meets our employees’ expectations, but also empowers them to thrive both personally and professionally.”

Miral's commitment to the wellbeing of its communities emerged as another top driver of employee satisfaction, with over 80% pleased with the company’s contribution to the community. These initiatives align with Miral’s robust Group Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, focused on creating positive impact on society through more than 80 economic, social, and environment initiatives across the business over the next two years.

Miral’s track record of excellence and success has created over 3,000 job opportunities over the past 12 years, positioning the company as an employer of choice and trusted partner within the leisure, entertainment, and tourism industry.

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey. Key findings from Miral’s survey are as follows:

88% of employees report that Miral is a safe place to work.

86% note that Miral’s guests would rate their service as “excellent”, reflecting the success of the company’s ambition to help guests create life-long memories and moments of joy.

85% feel proud to tell others that they work at Miral.

83% take pride in what they accomplish through their work at Miral.

81% are pleased with Miral’s contribution to the community.

80% attest to Miral’s dedication to enabling its employees with the resources and equipment they need to succeed in their roles.

About Miral Group

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace experience. It boils down to trust. We help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, our culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven™ people decisions. We use our unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including those on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually by Fortune. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.