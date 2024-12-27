Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, announced the successful completion of a comprehensive series of training workshops for its employees, designed to significantly enhance Miral's crisis management, disaster preparedness, and emergency response capabilities.

Conducted in partnership with Emirates Foundation’s national volunteer programme, SANID, this initiative underscores Miral's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its guests, employees and the community.

Over 70 employees across Miral’s departments and subsidiaries participated in rigorous training sessions that took place at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The robust programme, led by experts from Emirates Foundation, equipped participants with essential skills – reinforced through realistic simulations – across a wide spectrum of emergency response disciplines.

From disaster preparedness to hands-on medical operations, fire handling and first aid techniques, the training covered crucial aspects of emergency response. Participants also gained valuable insights into psychological support for disaster victims, effective search and rescue strategies, and critical triage procedures.

His Excellency Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: The successful completion of these training workshops marks an important milestone in strengthening the UAE’s culture of preparedness and resilience. Through the SANID program, we are proud to have equipped Miral’s employees with essential crisis management and emergency response skills that not only safeguard their teams and guests but also contribute to the safety and well-being of the broader community. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to fostering the expertise and preparedness needed to respond effectively to emergencies while embodying the spirit of cooperation and solidarity that defines our society. Together with like-minded partners, we strive to build a safer, more resilient future for all.”

"We are incredibly proud of our employees' dedication in completing this essential training programme," said Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director, Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral. "Our partnership with Emirates Foundation not only strengthens our internal emergency response protocols but also aligns with our Group Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy that aims to empower our people through vocational skill development. By providing our employees with regular growth opportunities, we are investing in the safety and resilience of Yas Island and the wider community, further positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure."

The initiative falls under Miral’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Strategy to empower its people through vocational skill development and upskilling programmes while aligning with the ‘SANID’ Programme goals to build dedicated teams of volunteers who are well-prepared to safeguard civil safety.

Its conclusion marks a significant milestone in Miral's ongoing partnership with Emirates Foundation, reinforcing Miral’s commitment to building a safer and more resilient future.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country’s needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society’s most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.