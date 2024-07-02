Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and Aldar Education, a leading education group in the UAE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and implement a variety of impactful and interactive educational initiatives for students across 12 of Aldar Education’s schools in Abu Dhabi. The MoU was signed by Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Group Communication and Destination Marketing at Miral and Dave Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Aldar Education, and was attended by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral and Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education.

The strategic partnership solidifies Miral’s commitment to enhancing knowledge, development and growth. Initiatives will include a series of quarterly industry-expert talks on a range of topics to inspire and educate students. Bi-annual internship opportunities at Yas Island theme parks will be offered for students aged 16 – 18 years old, providing them with hands-on experience in the tourism and entertainment sectors. Additionally, sustainability-focused initiatives such as beach and desert clean-ups, and participation in the conservation initiative, “Winged Horizon” — a collaboration between MBZ Raptor Conservation Fund, Miral and Aldar Education aimed at enhancing the population of local birds of prey— will be implemented. As part of the agreement, students will also benefit from field trips and tours at the Yas Island theme parks.

“Our collaboration with Aldar Education is dedicated to inspiring the future leaders of tomorrow to explore careers within the tourism, leisure, and entertainment sectors. Through a dynamic blend of entertainment combined with educational and social programmes and initiatives, we aim to shape a brighter future," stated Taghrid Alsaeed, Miral's Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing. "This partnership highlights our commitment to the educational pillar of our CSR strategy, and to further position Yas Island as a top global destination. By doing so, we seek to drive sustainable value and create lasting positive impact within our community."

Dave Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Aldar Education, added: “The diverse range of programmes and opportunities offered through our partnership with Miral will enhance our students' educational journey. By exposing them to real-world experiences and fostering a sense of social and environmental responsibility, we aim to equip our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to become well-rounded individuals and future leaders. This partnership supports Aldar Education’s commitment to providing a holistic education that extends beyond the classroom, ensuring our students develop academically, personally, and socially.”

The collaboration falls under multiple pillars of Miral's CSR strategy that strives to create a positive impact across all facets of society, fostering growth and development through culture and entertainment.

