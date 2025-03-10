Abu Dhabi, UAE: Miqyas Al Dhad, a strategic collaboration between Alef Education and MetaMetrics®, underscored the significance of structured linguistic frameworks and the integration of technology in advancing Arabic literacy at the fourth edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education.

Miqyas Al Dhad was also recognized with an award in the esteemed presence of HE Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of Sharjah Education Academy. This accolade highlights Miqyas Al Dhad’s instrumental role as a Knowledge Partner in Arabic language education, reinforcing its contributions to enhancing Arabic literacy in the UAE and across the region.

Eyad Darawsheh, General Manager of Miqyas al Dhad, said, “We are honoured to participate in the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education as it provided a valuable platform to showcase our innovative framework aimed at enhancing literacy skills for Arabic speakers across the Arab world. Receiving the award at the summit is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing educational standards and harnessing technology to support the development of the Arabic language. At Miqyas al Dhad, we remain dedicated to leveraging our expertise to drive transformative progress in Arabic language learning and educational advancement.”

As part of its participation, Dr. Hanan Khalifa, Chief Academic Officer of Miqyas al Dhad, presented a session titled ‘Standards, Frameworks, and Scales in Arabic Language Education.’ The session emphasised the role of structured frameworks and proficiency scales in shaping curriculum design, assessment strategies, and instructional practices. Participants gained insights into how these frameworks support a cohesive and structured approach to language learning, ensuring alignment with global best practices while addressing the unique needs of Arabic learners.

Furthering the conversation on transformative literacy solutions, Eyad Darawsheh presented a session titled ‘Miqyas Al Dhad: Ambition of a Nation, Future of a Generation.’ This session explored how the innovative reading scale is shaping the future of Arabic literacy through data-driven assessment tools and cutting-edge learning solutions.

Additionally, Eyad participated in two separate sessions themed, ‘The Future of Arabic: Collaboration for Excellence,’ and ‘Revolutionizing Assessment: Data-Driven Insights for Future Learning.’ These sessions highlighted the power of collaboration, research, and technology in redefining Arabic language education and assessment.

About Miqyas Al Dhad

Miqyas Al Dhad is an innovative framework designed to improve the literacy skills of K-12 Arabic speakers across the Arab world. It will provide a universal unit of measurement for the Arabic language, assessing both text complexity and student reading ability. The scale is scientifically based and developed by a team of psychometricians, researchers, and educators with extensive experience and an understanding of the unique context of the Arab world, including its various dialects and cultural nuances.

For more information, visit https://www.miqyasaldhad.com/

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 7,000 schools across the UAE, the US, Indonesia, Morocco and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.1 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement, with test scores in Indonesia increasing by 8.5% in Arabic and maths.

The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports 50,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

