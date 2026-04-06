DUBAI, UAE – Ducab, the UAE’s leading energy solutions provider and manufacturer of high-quality cables and wires, hosted a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, led by His Excellency Hasan Alnowais, Undersecretary at the Ministry. Ducab extends its sincere gratitude to His Excellency Hasan Alnowais; Ibtisam Alsaadi, assistant undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector and the entire Ministry delegation for their visit and continued engagement. The visit to the company’s high-voltage (HV) cable factory in Jebel Ali provided a clear demonstration of Ducab's critical role in powering the nation's resilient infrastructure today, despite the current geopolitical tension in the region.

In line with its operational resilience, Ducab continues to operate near normally, reflecting the essential nature of its products and services in supporting key sectors of the UAE economy, including oil and gas, utilities, and strategic infrastructure projects. During the visit, and guided by Ducab Cables Business CEO, Charles-Edourd Mellagui, the delegation viewed the advanced industrial capabilities central to Ducab’s strategy, emphasizing the company’s forward-looking commitment to engineering future-ready solutions designed to strengthen the backbone of the UAE's national growth. The engagement affirmed the shared vision between government and industry for developing high-value local supply chains, that contribute to realizing a competitive and robust industrial economy.

The engagement affirmed the shared vision between government and industry for developing high-value local supply chains that contribute to a competitive and robust industrial economy.