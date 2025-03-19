Ahmad Alsaadi:

United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAKDOK) to create a seamless journey for students in the Emirate, supporting them as they research, choose and enrol in higher education institutions (HEIs).

As part of the initiative, RAKDOK will oversee private schools in the Emirate, ensuring their adherence to MoHESR’s unified registration and admission system from the 11th grade onwards. The Department will provide academic counselling, guiding students on available programmes, admission requirements and application deadlines. RAKDOK will also organise preparatory workshops to enhance students’ readiness for the application process, monitor the school’s commitment to supporting students in their academic journey and implement necessary measures to improve performance when required.

His Excellency Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Higher Education Operations Sector and Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at MoHESR, emphasised that this collaboration reflects the Ministry’s vision of strengthening partnerships with local educational entities. He highlighted that joint efforts with RAKDOK will support students in their transition from secondary to higher education, while raising awareness of academic opportunities and ensuring accessibility for all students.

His Excellency Ahmad Alsaadi said: “We are committed to offering students a comprehensive and efficient educational journey aligned with their capabilities and aspirations. This initiative aligns with national priorities, empowering students to achieve their academic goals, preparing them for the job market, and ultimately enabling them to contribute to the national economy and help develop a cohesive and sustainable society.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, Board Member of RAKDOK, highlighted the Department’s commitment to collaborating with MoHESR to ensure that students in Ras Al Khaimah’s private schools receive the necessary guidance and support to make informed educational decisions in line with their career ambitions.

His Excellency explained that this partnership will expand opportunities for students to navigate the ever-changing job market. He also emphasised RAKDOK’s ongoing efforts to implement effective career guidance systems in private schools across the Emirate.

Furthermore, RAKDOK will coordinate with the National Service and Reserve Authority to ensure that male students fulfil national service registration requirements and receive their results promptly, facilitating a seamless admission process to HEIs.

MoHESR will continue working closely with HEIs to provide students with up-to-date admissions information, oversee admissions processes and offer alternative educational options aligned with their academic performance and skills. This supports their long-term academic and professional success.

About RAK DOK:

Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (DOK) is a government entity established in 2023 by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Tasked with the mission of enhancing the quality of education in the Emirate, DOK supports innovation across all educational fields and systems, ensuring students receive high-quality instruction at all stages. This includes private school education, higher education, vocational training, and continuing education programs. DOK is committed to developing an inclusive, world-class education ecosystem that promotes sustainability and innovation, empowers young learners to achieve their full potential, and enriches the community’s quality of life.