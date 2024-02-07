Employees, delegates and subsidiary companies can also opt for doorstep visa services for enhanced comfort and convenience

Riyadh: VFS Global, market leader in the outsourced visa and consular services space for governments, has entered an agreement with the Ministry of Commerce, Saudi Arabia, to provide visa application services through a centre operated within the premises of the Ministry of Commerce headquarters in Riyadh. The agreement was signed in the presence of Eng. Mohammed A. Al. Alwaily, Deputy Minister for Shared Services, Ministry of Commerce.

Through this partnership, VFS Global will cater to about 8000 employees and delegates, as well as personnel of subsidiary government institutions under the Ministry. In keeping with its commitment to making people’s cross border mobility simple and convenient through highly secure, reliable, efficient, and innovative technology solutions, applicants can also opt for the Visa At Your Doorstep* service to have trained professionals visit a location of choice to complete the visa application process.

Mr. Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO, VFS Global said, “It is an honour to have entered this strategic partnership with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Commerce. We are very pleased to offer this dedicated Visa Application Centre service to the employees and associates of the Ministry, to further enhance their visa application experience in a seamless, convenient and secure manner. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to this great nation.”

This partnership adds to VFS Global’s expansive network of collaborations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which includes agreements with Aramco, Neom, and Chambers of Commerce across the country, cementing its position as the trusted partner to client governments, with an extensive global network and reach.

*Available only for certain Missions. Please visit www.vfsglobal.com for more details.

About VFS Global

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 67 client governments. Operating over 3,353 Application Centres in 149 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 278 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and backed by majority shareholder Blackstone, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.