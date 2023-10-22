Dubai, UAE: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) concluded its participation in GITEX Global 2023, with environmental and climate discussions at the GITEX IMPACT platform and signed an MoU with the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (Etisalat).

During GITEX, MOCCAE showcased its latest technical projects, including the digital services available on the Ministry’s platform, where it provides 103 digital services to customers in the UAE and abroad.

MOCCAE and Etisalat signed the memorandum on ICT solutions and related services, as part of the Ministry's endeavour to adopt and benefit from the latest technology solutions and services securely. The MoU was signed by H.E. Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of MOCCAE, and H.E. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice President of the Government Sales at "Etisalat by e&".

H.E. Mohammed Nuaimi stressed that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is committed to advancing its digital transformation and leveraging cutting-edge technologies. This commitment is central to its efforts aimed at bolstering sustainability and safeguarding natural resources. The adoption and integration of digital services across all operational processes will contribute to the Ministry’s climate mitigation and adaptation efforts by managing risks and impacts.

H.E. Mohammed Al Nuaimi said: “The signing of the MoU with Etisalat underscores the unwavering commitment of the Ministry to foster collaborative initiatives with all key stakeholders in the UAE. This partnership is poised to harness the forefront of digital and technological advancements, which have become pivotal drivers of efficient operations and the delivery of advanced public services. The UAE stands as a digital powerhouse, with e& leading the way in cutting-edge communication technologies and boasting a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure. Collaborating with Etisalat undoubtedly marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance operational efficiency and streamline processes within the Ministry.”

GITEX IMPACT

The Ministry had an impressive presence at GITEX IMPACT, which served as a leading platform for showcasing stimulating climate technology and exploring clean energy solutions to tackle global warming. The platform was particularly relevant with momentum building in the lead up to COP28 later this year in the UAE.

The platform brought together global sustainability leaders to discuss how green transformation solutions and strategies can contribute to empowering climate technology companies and start-ups to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 agenda.

During the discussions, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Under-secretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MOCCAE, participated in a session titled "Nature at the heart of our sustainability priorities." H.E. Al Hammadi stressed the need to rely more on technology and innovation at scale to address climate change.

H.E. Al Hammadi said: "Ahead of COP28, we are gathered here to share and understand some of the world’s most cutting-edge, innovative technology solutions. But we need to work together, to collaborate, co-operate, and form more public/private sector partnerships to help turn ideas into reality, fast.”

“Research from Emirates Nature and WWF suggests that nature-based solutions could offer up to one third of the climate change mitigation needed between now and 2030 to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement. We are proud the UAE has several strategies to protect our natural environment, including the National Biodiversity Strategy, the National Strategy to Combat Desertification and the Strategy for Sustainability of the Marine and Coastal Environment.”

Al Hammadi also highlighted the Mangrove Alliance for Climate launched by the UAE in cooperation with Indonesia, through which the UAE aims to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 in addition to the 60 million mangroves currently in the UAE. He also explained the efforts to protect coral reefs.

H.E. Al Hammadi said at COP28, the UAE aims to deliver actionable solutions regarding climate change while achieving sustainable growth by focusing on innovation, financing, and technology.

He called upon entrepreneurs, innovators, scientists, and technologists to partner on addressing the challenge and to find applicable sustainable solutions that would also enable economic growth.

Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Green Development & Climate Change Sector participated in a session titled: "Beyond 2030: Harnessing The UAE’s Sustainable Success For Global Development"

Al Hosani pointed out that the world is heading towards an unprecedented climate catastrophe, and time is rapidly running out to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

She explained that environmental sustainability is grounded in the founding principles of the UAE, which was the first country in the MENA region to launch the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. “This strategy aims to triple our production of renewable energy to help the UAE achieve a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030 vs business-as-usual as per the Third Update of Second Nationally Determined Contribution submitted by the UAE.

She said that digital technologies and data-driven solutions will be a vital tool in accelerating efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. She added: “We must utilise these solutions effectively, today, more than ever, and for this, we need to strengthen our collaboration with world leaders, governments, scientists and businesses.

H.E said: "From smart grids, which can help balance energy supply and demand, to Internet of Things sensors that can monitor and control energy use in buildings, and industrial processes leading to reduced energy consumption and emissions, digital tools can aid in the collection and reporting of sustainability data, helping us to track and communicate our progress in decarbonization."

H.E explained that through COP28, the UAE is working to enhance global collaboration and the sharing of ideas. “The UAE is determined to make COP28 the most inclusive COP yet.”

She also highlighted the projects undertaken by the UAE to reduce emissions and transition towards green and sustainable energy systems.

-Ends-