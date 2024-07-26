Dubai: In conjunction with the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) held a ceremony to honour key partners in its National Carbon Sequestration Project, which aims to plant 100 million mangroves across the UAE by 2030.

The ceremony, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, was attended by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary of Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector, and representatives from federal and local government entities, as well as the private sector.

This event underscores the Ministry's appreciation for the collaborative efforts of different entities in working on the national carbon sequestration project which is a testament to the UAE’s unwavering commitment to addressing climate change by promoting nature-based solutions. Mangroves are one of the key symbols of the UAE’s environmental stewardship. They are natural carbon sinks and play a key role in protecting the country's coastal ecosystems.

H.E. Dr. Al Hammadi commended all partners for their role in moving forward to plant 100 million mangroves across the UAE by 2030 using cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to expand the mangrove cover and preserve nature.

He said: “The 100 million mangroves initiative is a multipronged project that exemplifies the power of cooperation. Together, we are united in a national mission to confront climate change by embracing nature-based solutions to enhance biodiversity conservation, protect the marine and coastal environment, and ensure its sustainability for future generations. Through these efforts, we are contributing to achieving Net Zero by 2050, and fostering climate and environmental sustainability.”

He added: "We are honoured to collaborate with all of you on reaching this crucial national target. In the next phase, we aim to significantly accelerate our progress to ensure timely completion. With even stronger cooperation and coordination with our partners, we have full confidence that we will succeed.”

During the ceremony, representatives of the Ministry’s partners from federal and local government entities, the private sector, and non-profit organisations who participated in the development and restoration of mangroves were honoured.

The UAE announced its goal of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030 at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. At COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh in 2022, the UAE launched the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) in collaboration with the Republic of Indonesia, which now encompasses 43 countries from around the world pledging to expand mangroves as one of the most important nature-based solutions to addressing climate change, and contributing to the global goal of keeping 1.5° C within reach.

It is also noteworthy that the UNESCO established the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on July 26, 2015, with the aim of raising global awareness about the importance of mangrove forests and their role in protecting the environment and enhancing the sustainability of coastal ecosystems.

The UAE is working with its international partners to promote mangrove restoration. Recently, the UAE laid the foundation stone for the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre in cooperation with the Republic of Indonesia on the island of Bali. Backed by the UAE’s commitment to invest $10 million, the centre aims to strengthen global efforts to develop mangroves, which are one of the most vital nature-based solutions for addressing climate change and preserving coastal ecosystems.