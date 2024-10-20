Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in Bahrain recently held its annual Induction Day for the newly joined students in the academic year 2024-2025. The event was graced by the presence of Her Excellency Mrs Fatima bint Jaffar Al-Sairafi, Minister of Tourism, Her Excellency Dr Diana Al-Jahromi, Secretary-General of the Higher Education Council, Her Excellency Mrs Sarah Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and His Excellency Ambassador Eric Giraud-Telme, the French Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the college’s new learning centre by the Minister of Tourism, Mrs Fatima bint Jaffar Al-Sairafi. This new centre includes transforming the traditional library into a state-of-the-art digital library, designed to enhance students' access to information quickly and efficiently, thereby enriching their educational experience. This initiative marks an important development in Vatel’s educational environment, advancing the quality of hospitality and tourism education and strengthening students’ capabilities.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Mrs Al-Sairafi praised Vatel Bahrain for its pivotal role in nurturing national talent within the hospitality sector, considered one of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s key economic pillars. She highlighted the college’s vital role in preparing students to embark on local and international careers in the hospitality and tourism industry. The Minister expressed her pride in Vatel’s efforts to equip students with the skills necessary for a prosperous future in this dynamic sector. Furthermore, she stressed the importance of fostering stronger collaboration between educational institutions and economic sectors to drive tourism development, which aligns with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

Her Excellency also remarked on Bahrain’s continuous growth in tourism, emphasising that well-trained national professionals are crucial to supporting and sustaining this expansion. She acknowledged the exceptional contributions of Vatel Bahrain graduates, who serve as ambassadors of Bahraini hospitality in various countries worldwide. She further stressed the need to maintain this momentum in education and professional development, ensuring that the Kingdom’s aspirations for the tourism and hospitality industries align with the 2022-2026 tourism strategy.

In his address, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, extended a warm welcome to the new students and expressed his sincere wishes for their success as they embark on the new academic year.

Shaikh Khaled emphasised the significance the of Induction Day as an essential milestone in the students' academic and professional journey. He reassured them that the college is committed to equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the hospitality industry. He acknowledged that the journey ahead would be filled with challenges and opportunities and assured students that the college would stand by their side, providing guidance and support at every stage to help them succeed.

Additionally, Shaikh Khaled expressed his deep gratitude for the continued support that Vatel Bahrain receives from both the Ministry of Tourism and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority. He highlighted the critical role these institutions play in helping the college achieve its goals and advance its educational programmes by integrating practical and vocational training, ensuring that Vatel graduates are fully prepared for the demands of the hospitality sector.