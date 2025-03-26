Marrakech, Morocco – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, is set to participate in GITEX Africa 2025 from April 14-16 in Marrakech, Morocco. Since the launch of GITEX Africa in 2023, Mindware has been an active participant, demonstrating its commitment to technological innovation and digital transformation across the region. This year, the company will emphasize its advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud, and emerging technologies, featuring live AI demonstrations, interactive sessions, and an enhanced partner ecosystem aimed at accelerating business transformation across Africa. Mindware will be represented at GITEX Africa through its subsidiaries Southcomp Polaris, HDF, and BMS, which have a strong local presence with offices and experienced teams on the ground.

Under the theme "AI in Action: Transforming the Future with Cloud and Emerging Technologies", Mindware’s participation will highlight the significant role of AI in revolutionizing industries and enterprises across the continent. The company is set to showcase an engaging series of live AI demos that will provide a real-time experience of AI technologies driving new business models, operational efficiencies, and sustainable growth. Key sessions will feature practical use cases of AI, Cloud, and digital transformation, illustrating how businesses can leverage the latest emerging technologies and tools to drive innovation and accelerate their digital journeys.

“We are excited to be part of GITEX Africa once again,” said Benoît Malraison, General Manager, Africa at Mindware. “AI is at the heart of technological evolution, and this year, we are bringing AI to life through immersive demos and real-world applications. Our focus on AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation aligns perfectly with the growing demand for these technologies across the African continent. Businesses will get a firsthand look at how AI can drive innovation, efficiency, and growth.”

Mindware continues to collaborate with global technology leaders to bring cutting-edge solutions to the market. At GITEX Africa 2025, visitors will have the opportunity to explore innovative products and services from top vendors such as Dell Technologies, HP Inc., Juniper Networks, Schneider Electric, Microsoft, DDN, Cisco, Splunk, AWS, Google, Lenovo and more.

“We invite all channel partners, clients, and industry leaders to visit our booth to learn more about our AI solutions, Mindware Cloud Marketplace, supply chain capabilities, automation tools, and more,” added Malraison. “This year’s event promises to be an exciting opportunity to engage with our network, showcase groundbreaking technologies, and explore new ways to drive digital transformation across Africa.”

Mindware will be exhibiting at Hall 5, Stand 5B-40 at GITEX Africa 2025. The company will also host an exclusive partner dinner on the evening before the event to celebrate its ongoing partnerships and successes across the region.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 7,500 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.