DUBAI, UAE: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a strategic distribution partnership with Assured Data Protection (Assured), the prominent IT managed services provider (MSP) for cloud data protection solutions. This collaboration will benefit partners and businesses across the region, providing them with cutting-edge backup and cyber recovery services as managed services at affordable prices.

Through this partnership, Mindware will work with Assured to offer its customers, MSPs, and resellers comprehensive solutions to ensure that businesses can protect and recover their critical data and operations in the event of outages, natural disasters, ransomware, and cyber-attacks. Assured customers and partners receive a fully managed Rubrik service from design and implementation through to recovery and daily proactive support. Rubrik’s Zero Trust Data Security™ helps organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications.

Ehab Adel, Business Unit Manager at Mindware, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Assured, the first and largest Rubrik MSP, to deliver an unparalleled 24/7/365 managed service that guarantees robust cyber resilience for our channel partners. This strategic alliance greatly strengthens our data protection and managed services portfolio, reinforcing our position as a key player in helping organizations swiftly recover from cyber threats, including ransomware. With Assured, we can now provide a more flexible and cost-effective approach to deploying Rubrik solutions for businesses of all sizes."

Rob Mackle, EMEA Managing Director at Assured Data Protection, commented, “Rubrik offers an outstanding immutable cyber recovery technology, combined with our industry leading 24/7/365 managed service. We’re excited to deliver our innovative disaster recovery solutions through Mindware’s channel partners to every business that needs it in the Middle East. We see Mindware as a great partner to help establish our brand in the region. Our launch into the Middle East is another important step forward in our ambitious growth plans for 2024 and beyond.”

The new partnership between Mindware and Assured also addresses the growing demand among Middle Eastern organizations for channel support in navigating complex data sovereignty and privacy regulations, along with their disaster recovery and immutable backup needs. This collaboration will establish local data centres to help clients manage data sovereignty issues and minimize latency in data transfer, enhancing operational efficiency and security.

