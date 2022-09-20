Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Mindware, one of the leading Value Added Distributors (VADs) in the Middle East and Africa, today announced the launch of its B2B eCommerce website, Mindware Store, in the United Arab Emirates. This is in line with the company’s digital transformation strategy and the current market trend to complement traditional business with online offerings. The website, that is another channel that the distributor has added to expand its market reach, offers resellers a user-friendly platform to have a modern and engaging online shopping experience for their business orders. Mindware will expand the offering to other regional markets in the very near future.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Philippe Jarre, CEO of Mindware says, “In a survey commissioned by Tradeling, 82% of respondents said they expect businesses will use B2B ecommerce more in the future. B2B buying behaviours have undoubtedly been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of Mindware Store is in response to this evolving market landscape. As a leading regional distributor, we pride ourselves on our ability to drive technological innovation in order to positively impact our business and that of our channel ecosystem.”

Mindware Store is targeted towards existing partners as well as new resellers, who can onboard in an easy 3-step process, with approval taking less than 48 hours.

Partners of the brand-new online store will enjoy a multitude of benefits including:

Easy Credit – get an immediate credit line starting from AED 18,000

– get an immediate credit line starting from AED 18,000 Access to a wide variety of brands – resellers can browse products ranging from laptops and servers to printers and accessories, according to their IT needs.

– resellers can browse products ranging from laptops and servers to printers and accessories, according to their IT needs. Real-time stock and pricing – the website provides real-time status of the product portfolio’s availability, actual prices and offers

– the website provides real-time status of the product portfolio’s availability, actual prices and offers Multiple payment options – products can be purchased either through the available credit facility, a credit card or even cash on delivery

– products can be purchased either through the available credit facility, a credit card or even cash on delivery Expedited shipping options – orders above AED 3,000 get free delivery. Select Express delivery to receive it on the same day

– orders above AED 3,000 get free delivery. Select Express delivery to receive it on the same day Interactive dashboard – updated information about credit balance, invoices, order status and much more

– updated information about credit balance, invoices, order status and much more Available 24/7 – Mindware Store is always open, and partners can order anytime from anywhere using a desktop or mobile device

Resellers interested in partnering with Mindware can click here to register and start business.

-Ends-

About Mindware

As one of the leading distributors of the finest IT products in the Middle East and Africa, Mindware's extensive portfolio includes top-class global brands reaching out to over 4,000 partners. Mindware’s comprehensive offering includes a selection of infrastructure, networking, security, and storage leading brands. As part of its VAD methodology, Mindware also offers supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Headquartered in Dubai UAE since 1991, Mindware has been uncompromisingly serving its customers for more than three decades.

www.mindware.net | store.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact details:

Petra Moubarak

P.Moubarak@mindware.net