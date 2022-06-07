Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Building on its status as a Microsoft Gold partner, Mindware, one of the leading Value-Added Distributors (VADs) in the Middle East and Africa, today announced the launch of its ‘Azure ISV Hub Program’. The initiative provides independent software vendors (ISVs), including young start-ups or any enterprise having a unique intellectual property, with a go-to-market strategy and a pool of other benefits that can be unlocked when their solutions are powered on Microsoft Azure. To commemorate the launch, Mindware has created an immersive, educational video that provides further insights into the program.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Silmi Khanfir, Director of Cloud & XaaS at Mindware commented, “The intention of the Hub Program is to help purpose-driven ISVs or as we call them, technology partners, save time and money, become more agile and grow their business. The focus is on identifying and distinguishing individual partner needs and providing strategic support in sales, technical and business enablement. By hosting their apps on the Azure marketplace, ISVs get the widest reach and have access to the entire ecosystem of Microsoft partners and end-customers. In addition, if the solutions attain the ‘IP Co-Sell’ status, then Microsoft raises visibility of the solution within its established ecosystem of sellers and encourages collaborative co-selling in order to extend reach, expand deals and accelerate customer wins.”

Azure’s global infrastructure includes 60+ regions and is growing fast. It has a significant set of security and privacy certifications and more than 90 compliance offerings. With 3,500 security experts monitoring to safeguard data and a billion dollars a year spent on security alone, Azure is one of the most trusted cloud Platforms.

ISVs interested in starting their journey can register their interest on Mindware’s portal https://onlinemindware.net/microsoft-isv/ and get ready insights from the company’s video explaining about complimentary starter benefits of upto US$ 45,000.

“Scaling their unique IP from business idea to local-dominance, and then, to global footprint requires ISVs to have a technology partnership that supports them throughout the journey. Through the hub program, we enable our technology partners to take the first step to leveraging the cloud as the hypergrowth engine for their IP, and then help them graduate from each step to the next on their roadmap to success,” concluded Mr. Khanfir.

The educational video about the program can be viewed here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRqq9TAvPAI

