DUBAI, UAE – Mindware has announced that it has expanded its long-standing distribution agreement with Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), to now include all Trellix branded products and services across United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, and Afghanistan.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Nicholas Argyrides, General Manager - Gulf at Mindware comments: “With the increased frequency, sophistication, and dynamism of cyber threats today, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into security solutions is of paramount importance to help prevent and mitigate security incidents. It is imperative that cybersecurity evolves at the same pace as threats. Trellix is delivering outstanding protection, resilience, and agility to enterprises through its ‘living security’ approach that learns, adapts, and grows stronger, smarter, and more agile every day. Expanding our partnership with Trellix is a natural progression. With Mindware's extensive reach in the Middle East market as the leading distributor and Trellix's industry-leading security solutions, the partnership is set to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses in the region.”

Providing further insight into his optimism relating to Trellix’s potential in the region, Argyrides explains: “The Middle East cybersecurity market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. According to research from Frost & Sullivan, the cybersecurity market in the region valued at about $7.5 billion in 2022, will grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 20 per cent over the next seven years and is projected to be worth $31 billion by 2030.”

Luca Brandi, EMEA Channel Director at Trellix said, “The launch of the Trellix Xtend program comes at a crucial time for organizations, as an evolving security landscape continues to give rise to new threats to their data, finances, and reputations. Our partnership with Mindware is focused on supporting the needs of our channel ecosystem with the right elements to drive growth and build their own customised services”.