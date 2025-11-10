ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE)-- mimik, a global pioneer in device-first Continuum AI and agentic software, has signed a strategic MOU to establish mimik UAE, in partnership with Next71 Ltd and ASK Holding LLC, key local investment vehicles driving Artificial Intelligence innovation in the region. The partnership, announced during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to position the UAE as a global leader in AI and sovereign technology development. The creation of mimik UAE underscores the partners’ strong commitment to advancing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC) to accelerate the nation’s sovereign digital capabilities and innovation ecosystem.

“Together with mimik we are reimagining what’s possible — building a smart, sustainable economy where intelligence exists everywhere, for everyone,” said Sara Dhafer Alahbabi, Director of SPV and Portfolio Relations at Next71. “mimik UAE will empower local industries and innovators with the autonomy, flexibility, and security required to push artificial intelligence to every level of the Emirates’ AI ambitions.”

By decentralizing AI, mimik UAE will accelerate the Emirates’ pledge to create a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by sustainability and innovation that serves every citizen. The strategic partnership marks a decisive move beyond traditional cloud computing as mimik’s technology enables distributed intelligence across devices, vehicles, and infrastructure, turning cities into interconnected, autonomous systems that adapt in real time.

The other partner in the joint venture, ASK Holding, states, “We’re not chasing another cloud trend—we’re building sovereign intelligence where life happens on our roads, in our ports, across our factories, and in every small business. Together with mimik and Next71, we are moving the UAE from cloud-first to citizen-first AI—private, resilient, and real-time. This partnership turns devices into doers and data into new industries, new jobs, and safer communities—built in Abu Dhabi, for the UAE.”

As humanity enters the age of the agentic economy, the world is shifting from a cloud-dominant, app-based SaaS model to an era defined by billions of intelligent agents and a knowledge-as-a-Service (KaaS) economy valued in the trillions. This transformation demands a new kind of software infrastructure, one that is distributed, autonomous, and deeply contextual.

“We are entering the age of the agentic economy,” said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO of mimik. “With built-in sovereignty and execution, along with sustainability and energy cost savings, mimik provides the most valuable tech stack for the agentic-native economy. The mimik platform enables operational freedom and control, while simultaneously delivering customers the flexibility they need to grow their businesses.”

Device-First Continuum AI represents an evolution. It is local and offline-first, yet effortlessly connected, enabling every device—robot, sensor, or machine—to become self-aware and contextually intelligent. These devices process and act at the edge, collaborating dynamically with each other and with humans to form an adaptive, decentralized intelligence network.

mimik UAE will become a cornerstone in Abu Dhabi’s agentic future, fuelling AI innovation, cultivating advanced talent, and strengthening regional data sovereignty. Together, the partners in the mimik UAE joint venture envision Abu Dhabi as the world’s leading hub for physical AI, where intelligence transcends centralized data centers to form a living, evolving mesh of interconnected systems that grows alongside society itself.

About mimik

mimik powers the Agentic Economy with Agentix-Native software that turns everyday devices into intelligent collaborative systems. Its software platform enables real-time inference across smartphones, cameras, drones, robots, machines, and servers. By creating a Device-First AI continuum across endpoint devices and the cloud, mimik gives a way for enterprises to operationalize agentic AI, scale intelligence, and optimize performance and cost.

