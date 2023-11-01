Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Millennium Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce its remarkable achievements at the World Travel Awards 2023, celebrating excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. These accolades highlight Millennium's commitment to excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry.

The awards include "Middle East Leading Airport Hotel 2023" for the Millennium Airport Hotel - Dubai, "Oman’s Leading Hotel Residences 2023" for Millennium Executive Apartments Muscat, "Kuwait’s Leading Conference Hotel 2023" for Millennium Hotel & Convention Centre Kuwait, "Dubai’s Leading Hotel Residences 2023" for Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel & Apartments, and "Iraq’s Leading Business Hotel 2023" for Grand Millennium Hotel Sulaimani. These accolades are a testament to Millennium's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovation within the industry.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, said, “We are thrilled with our brand's continued success. These achievements not only acknowledge our dedication to excellence but also highlight our unwavering pursuit of innovation, our position as industry leaders, and our determined efforts to push boundaries and explore new possibilities. With these accolades, we reiterate our promise to continue striving for a brighter and more promising future."

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

ABOUT MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travelers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates almost 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region. For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com