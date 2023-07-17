Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East and Africa (MEA), one of the fastest-growing hotel management companies in the region, has signed an agreement with UAE based GJ Real Estate to develop The Biltmore Sufouh Residences in Dubai.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, said, “We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with our respected partners GJ Real Estate, especially with such a prestigious project. Our iconic Biltmore brand perfectly complements the vision for this luxury development, and we look forward to bringing the legendary Biltmore experience to life within these residences.”

Kazim continued; “We see great potential in the branded residences segment and Dubai is very much at the forefront of the exciting growth of this sector. This latest agreement continues to be in line with our development strategy to focus on expansion in key locations across the region.”

Ali Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of GJ Real Estate said, “We are very proud to launch our first branded residences project in Dubai and delighted to partner with the iconic Biltmore brand to bring this project to life. We believe this collaboration will add value to owners and provide a luxury lifestyle experience to residents. Our company vision is to deliver residential spaces that meet the highest industry standards to create an exceptional lifestyle. Sales of the residences will be exclusively handled by our real estate partners at AX Capital.”

With a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road next to the Al Sufouh community The Biltmore Sufouh Residences has breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf, Burj Al Arab and the Palm Jumeirah.

Set to open in 2025, the 44-floor vertical twirl development will have 408 one, two and three luxurious residences. The interiors have been designed by internationally acclaimed Gary Greene Design, who have also incorporated the Atmosphere Collection into the development, which are the exclusive penthouses on the top six floors of the skyscraper.

Residents will have access to an Olympic size pool, kids’ pool, health club, gym, padel tennis courts, and a Zen Garden as part of its wellness offering.

For further information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com

For sales visit www.axcapital.ae/offplan/detail/the-biltmore-residences-sufouh.

-Ends-

ABOUT MILLENNIUM HOTELS & RESORTS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 150 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates over 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighbouring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

The Biltmore Brand

The brand Biltmore starts with one of the most prestigious hotels in the world – The Biltmore Los Angeles. Living to its tagline “a great city needs a great hotel” each Biltmore hotel has an extraordinary history and is the soul of the city. To experience Biltmore is like reading a profound history book. It witnessed the glamourous times of the city by hosting the most significant events and serving countless high-profile personnel around the world. It brings a truly luxurious experience with uniqueness, exclusivity and impeccable quality.