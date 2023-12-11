Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Millennium Hotels & Resorts (MHR) Global is pleased to introduce the comprehensive sustainability initiative "Millennium’s Green Path Brand Playbook," symbolizing a steadfast commitment to the planet, communities, and the well-being of future generations. Aligned with COP 28, this initiative acknowledges the impact of MHR on local and global environments and establishes a science-based target to achieve a significant 27% reduction in scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Millennium is strategically focusing on key areas to minimize the environmental impact of its operations. In terms of energy efficiency, the initiative encompasses the installation of LED lights, guestroom motion sensors, and heat pumps to curtail energy consumption. Additionally, Millennium is dedicated to reducing water intensity through the installation of water sub-meters and water-saving devices where practicable.

Waste reduction is a pivotal aspect of Millennium's environmental strategy. The company aims to diminish waste to landfill by implementing practices such as introducing bulk bathroom amenities, enhancing waste segregation and recycling processes, and utilizing food waste digesters where feasible. Efforts also extend to reducing or eliminating single-use plastics wherever possible.

In terms of responsible sourcing, Millennium collaborates closely with suppliers, emphasizing principles such as effective management of energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water use, waste, pollution, resource use, and biodiversity. The company seeks suppliers with appropriate corporate governance arrangements, emphasizing ethical and sustainable operations, diversity, and equal opportunities. Suppliers are required to showcase commitment to reducing packaging, implementing environmental policies, and sustainable transport plans. Preference is given to those using local, renewable, and ethically sound sources, with a specific focus on those with demonstrable commitments to sustainable production methods.

Community support is another core aspect of Millennium's sustainability initiative. The company strives to create positive impacts on customers and local communities by providing jobs, training opportunities, and supporting local charities.

Guest engagement is actively pursued through awareness campaigns and materials that educate guests about sustainability efforts. Millennium encourages eco-friendly practices during guests' stay, further emphasizing its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO at Tetra Hospitality Investment and Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA, expresses the company's dedication, stating, "As guardians of unforgettable experiences, we joyfully embrace the Green Path journey at Millennium. The Green Path Brand Playbook serves as a testament to our resolute dedication to the planet, the communities within our reach, and the holistic well-being of generations yet to come. This commitment extends beyond mere words, as we actively integrate sustainable practices and thoughtful initiatives into every facet of our operations. By prioritizing environmental stewardship, community engagement, and the long-term health of our global home, we strive to leave a positive and lasting impact on the world we share."

With these comprehensive initiatives, Millennium Hotels & Resorts Global underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability, contributing to a greener and more responsible future.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

