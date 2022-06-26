Amman, Jordan – Millennium Farms—a diversified company focused on sustainably elevating Jordan’s agricultural sector for the benefit of the Kingdom and its farming communities—has officially been awarded GLOBALG.A.P. certification at its Deir Alla agricultural facilities.

As the leading international standard for agricultural best practices, attaining GLOBALG.A.P. certification requires meeting a rigorous set of criteria across all operational aspects, including food safety and traceability, environmental sustainability, integrated crop management (ICM), integrated pest control (IPC), quality management system (QMS), hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP), and workers’ health, safety, and welfare. Millennium Farms was granted GLOBALG.A.P. certification following a thorough application, review, and inspection process.

Home to Millennium Farms’ nursery program as well as its Agricultural Training Center, the company’s Deir Alla facilities sit at the heart of its operations, providing seedlings that are planted and harvested at its various agricultural sites across the Kingdom.

Commenting on this pivotal milestone, the General Manager of Millennium Farms, Ali AlMadani, said, “At Millennium, our overarching aim is to ensure the sustainability of the Kingdom’s agricultural operations and the people whose livelihoods depend on them. As such, it’s important for us to adhere to the most superlative standards of agricultural practices. By attaining our GLOBALG.A.P. certification, we are firmly demonstrating this commitment to excellence, and we hope to continue leading by example in all that we do.”

About Millennium Farms

Millennium Farms is a venture operated by the Jordanian Armed Forces. The company ultimately seeks to provide stability, security, and prosperity for the Kingdom’s agricultural sector and farming communities, by investing in research and innovation; developing the knowledge, capacities, and resources of local farmers; and creating a sustainable model for ongoing, long-term development.