Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Milestone Systems continues to increase its range of on-premises, hybrid-cloud, and cloud-native data-driven video technology solutions; the new Milestone Kite Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) complements Milestone’s existing XProtect on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Milestone Kite is a simple, secure, and scalable VSaaS solution for small- to medium-sized businesses, where XProtect on AWS is optimized for the enterprise market.

Milestone Kite is the ideal choice for single or distributed organizations that need an easy way to centrally manage all their sites in one unified system. Providing continuous access to new features with little or no maintenance effort, it is designed for businesses and enterprises with high value, less complexity, and multiple geographic locations such as banks, retail chains, schools, and residential buildings. Powered by the Arcules cloud platform, Milestone Kite is a simple, secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud video management solution with integrated video analytics and access control functions. It will be available in early 2023.

“Milestone understands and recognizes the importance of offering a range of hybrid-cloud solutions to address different segments of the security market. We have been making investments in VSaaS offerings for many years to prepare for the future. As more small- to mid-sized organizations search for a cloud-based video technology solution that is easy to deploy, simple to use, has low bandwidth requirements, is scalable across locations, and is secure — Milestone Kite becomes the most logical choice. Milestone and Arcules have now joined forces to help serve this segment of the market,” said Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone Systems.

“Arcules was created to be at the forefront of innovation with a focus on building a powerful, easy-to-use new cloud offering for smaller organizations or larger organizations geographically dispersed with satellite or remote locations. What we’ve achieved is a cloud-native solution that is future-proof, scalable, and characterized by simplicity. Milestone customers no longer need to physically visit multiple sites or spend time on maintenance, they can simply install the gateway and be done. Kite will automatically integrate access control data with the incoming video data to enable access-based video verification, view camera feeds, and obtain immediate situational awareness,” said Andreas Pettersson, CEO of Arcules.

About Milestone Kite

Milestone Kite is a cloud-native Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) designed for small- to mid-sized businesses and organizations. With a foundation in Milestone’s open platform DNA and powered by the Arcules cloud platform, Milestone Kite supports 6,000+ camera models from 100+ manufacturers.

Milestone Kite is fast to install, easy to use, and seamlessly scalable, which makes it equally suitable for single-site or multisite surveillance deployments. Milestone Kite further offers flexible hybrid video storage with low bandwidth needs, where video data can be stored in the cloud or at the edge, all dependent on available bandwidth.

Designed with cybersecurity in mind, it delivers continuous security updates and global backup to guard against failure. It comes with built-in people and vehicle detection, heat maps, and forensic search, turning the video into intelligent data to improve security and increase operational efficiency.

Visit our Milestone Kite website to learn more.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

