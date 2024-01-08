To launch the nation’s first ‘Executive Certificate in UAE Data Protection Law’

Dubai, U.A.E. – Middlesex University Dubai unveils the first data protection training programme in the UAE. A pioneering collaboration launched in association with Act Now Training, one of the UK’s leading data protection law consultancies, the new five-week programme provides participants with an essential and detailed understanding of all the complexities involved with the region’s data protection laws.

Created to support businesses in fully complying with the requirements of the recently adopted 2021 UAE Federal Data Protection Law, the ten-module Executive Certificate in UAE Data Protection Law at Middlesex University Dubai covers everything that professionals need to know about how to collect, store, manage and process data.

With the new law stipulating that every business must appoint its own Data Protection Officer, the programme is perfect for both current and prospective Data Protection Officers. It’s also a highly relevant course for lawyers that cover data protection law, compliance professionals and auditors, law students hoping to specialise in data protection, and any professional who is involved with an organisation that conducts business in the UAE.

Led by Ibrahim Hasan, a highly regarded lawyer and recognised leading authority on information rights law, the first-of-its-kind course brings a skills-based training approach that makes learning about the finer details of data protection fun, engaging and accessible. Mr Hasan is regularly asked to share insights and analysis for global news channels such as BBC and Al-Jazeera, and this new programme provides a crucial opportunity for businesses to fortify their understanding of data protection principles and navigate the intricacies of compliance with the UAE’s stringent regulations.

Ibrahim Hasan, lawyer and director of Act Now Training Limited, says: “It is an honour to lead the first dedicated data protection programme in the UAE, and have the opportunity to collaborate with Middlesex University Dubai, the UAE’s largest British educational institution. Learning how to properly comply with the UAE’s evolving data protection law is not just a legal requirement, but a critical step in safeguarding businesses and building consumer trust. Prioritising data protection is essential for sustained growth and reputation, and the modules in our new, groundbreaking programme, cover everything from the history of the UAE’s data protection laws, rules for processing personal data, cross-border transfers of data, and much more. Offering afternoon and evening classes to fit in with all schedules, I am excited to welcome our first class on February 13.”

The first cohort of the five-week programme begins on February 13, 2024, while the second begins on June 25. Sessions are delivered twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday, with a choice of timings available.

To find out more about studying for the UAE’s first data protection certificate at Middlesex University Dubai, please visit https://www.mdx.ac.ae/executive-certificate-in-uae-data-protection-law.

Media contact:

Cosmopole Consultancy

Middlesex@cosmopole.com

About Middlesex University Dubai:

Middlesex University Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The University’s first learning space in Dubai opened at Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2005 and has over 5,000 students studying from more than 120 nationalities. It is an exciting, diverse and multicultural campus that prides itself on providing a student experience with a difference. As a testament to the growth and success of its thriving international student community, the University opened a second campus location in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) in September 2021. This is the first time an international university in Dubai is offering a multi-site campus experience across both of the emirate’s international higher educational hubs. DKP and DIAC were set up in 2003 and 2007 respectively for international institutions that promote learning. Middlesex University Dubai students, therefore, have the opportunity to participate in a much wider student community.

The University offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across both locations, including: Accounting and Finance, Business Management, Marketing, Computer Engineering, IT, Data Science, Robotics, Education, Psychology, Law, Digital Media, Film, Creative Writing and Journalism, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, and many more. As well as having all the advantages associated with being a world-class British university, students at both Middlesex University Dubai campuses can benefit from all the opportunities afforded by a rapidly developing modern city in the heart of the Middle East, while experiencing the diverse nationalities and cultures that make up the population of Dubai.

Middlesex University is a global university committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a culturally and internationally diverse range of students, by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, grants and professional practice. Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals fitted for the modern world, committed to life-long learning and able to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

For more information about the programmes and the range of scholarships and grants available, visit www.mdx.ac.ae.