Dubai, UAE – Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai has been revealed as the largest university for total student enrolments for a second consecutive year, according to new data released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Over 4,500 students are currently undertaking their UK degrees at MDX Dubai, representing an 18% increase compared to the 2020-2021 academic year.

KHDA’s Open Data report is released annually and gives a detailed snapshot of Dubai’s growth as a thriving international education hub. The emirate now counts a 28,100-strong global student population. This year’s report lists data about 38 international universities.

The latest KHDA statistics demonstrate that MDX Dubai remains the top-ranked international university of choice among Undergraduate Business and Law students for yet another year, while also continuing to hold its position as the leading higher education provider in Dubai for Humanities and Tourism and Hospitality Bachelor’s and Foundation degrees. MDX’s Humanities Postgraduate degrees continue to attract the most student enrolments compared to any other higher education institution.

In addition, MDX Dubai’s highly popular British LLB degree marks its seventh year respectively topping the rankings for total student enrolment compared to other Undergraduate Law Schools located in the emirate. The University’s LLB programme is known globally for its ability to produce top legal professionals, with many alumni going on to secure graduate positions and training contracts with international firms in jurisdictions such as the UK and UAE. Several former students have also passed the prestigious and challenging New York Bar Exam.

Offering rigorous academic theory combined with immersive practical education in dedicated on-campus labs, MDX’s innovative Media & Design Undergraduate degrees continue to attract the largest cohort of enrolled students seeking a quality UK university education.

The University’s award-winning Department of Computer Engineering and Informatics also saw significant expansion during the 2021-2022 academic year, being revealed by this latest KHDA report as the leading British provider of Information Technology Undergraduate and Postgraduate degrees in Dubai.

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, said: “I am extremely proud of our entire Middlesex community in Dubai for this fantastic achievement. The fact we continue to attract the highest number of students to study with us, both for the more traditional programmes such as Business and Law and our newer programmes across Media, Design and IT, demonstrates that our reputation for providing a careers-focused, immersive and engaging UK education and unrivalled student experience continues to grow. Our faculty are dedicated to our students’ success and empowering them to achieve their potential. Through immersive education that is adapted to incorporate the latest teachings from industry, our graduates are equipped with the skills to stand out to employers on the competitive global job market when they begin their careers. We are delighted to be welcoming even more students from across the world to join our talented global community this September 2022.”

Dr. Mohamad Hamade, Chief Executive Officer, Amanat Holdings added: “Middlesex University Dubai continues to strengthen its positioning in the higher education market in Dubai. The statistics are a testament to the quality of the educational offering and the ongoing support of all stakeholders involved. MDX has built a strong reputation as a market leader over the years and has managed to grow in the number of students, campuses, and courses. More importantly, the University is making strides in the provision of education through a series of technological advancements that will enrich the future of its students and their success beyond the classroom. I want to take this opportunity to thank the University’s faculty, staff, teachers, and students for paving the way to where MDX is today and for shaping its success and growth for the future.”

The announcement builds on a year of unparalleled achievement for Middlesex University Dubai, which officially inaugurated its second campus location in Dubai International Academic City in March 2022 in the presence of representatives from KHDA, TECOM Group, Amanat Holdings, the University’s shareholder, and other key industry stakeholders.

Recognising the vital role educators play in equipping the future generations to meet the challenges of today’s complex world, MDX Dubai has expanded and diversified its programme portfolio across a range of subject areas throughout its stellar 17-year history in the UAE. Now looking towards its 18th year providing a quality UK education in Dubai, the British institution is continuing to adapt its educational offering by launching a series of innovative new and improved programmes in September 2022.

Incorporating groundbreaking industry knowledge and the latest technological skills needed to pursue careers in coveted sectors such as technology and media, the brand new degrees and specialisms include the Bachelor of Science Cyber Security and Digital Forensics and the Master of Arts in Education’s innovative Technology Integration and Practice pathway. Several existing degrees have been updated to meet the current requirements of employers across the globe, including the new BA Digital Media and Communications, MSc Digital Marketing and Analytics, and MSc Marketing Communications and Brand Management.

Paired with Middlesex’s dedicated Careers and Employability Services team, which supports all students to find internships, build their professional networks, and engage with real-life industry projects alongside their classroom studies, the University’s graduates are empowered to pursue impactful careers in diverse industries that are being disrupted by globalisation, sustainable development, and the digital revolution.

Middlesex University Dubai invites all those interested in pursuing a world-class UK education to submit their applications for their September 2022 intake now. Alongside a series of regular Campus and Virtual Open Days happening throughout the summer, Middlesex is holding its renowned TRANSFORM event from 11AM-5PM on Saturday 16 July at Dubai Knowledge Park. Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to discover more about Middlesex’s UK programmes in interactive taster sessions, explore their eligibility for the University’s inclusive scholarships and grants, and secure their university places with the Admissions team.

For more information about applying to Middlesex University Dubai in September 2022, please visit www.mdx.ac.ae/september2022.

About Middlesex University Dubai:

Middlesex University Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The University’s first learning space in Dubai opened at Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2005 and has over 4,000 students studying from more than 118 nationalities. It is an exciting, diverse and multicultural campus that prides itself on providing a student experience with a difference. As a testament to the growth and success of its thriving international student community, the University opened a second campus location in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) in September 2021.

The University offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across both locations, including: Accounting and Finance, Business Management, Marketing, Computer Engineering, IT, Data Science, Robotics, Education, Psychology, Law, Digital Media, Film, Creative Writing and Journalism, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, and many more. As well as having all the advantages associated with being a world-class British university, students at both Middlesex University Dubai campuses can benefit from all the opportunities afforded by a rapidly-developing modern city in the heart of the Middle East, while experiencing the diverse nationalities and cultures that make up the population of Dubai.

Middlesex University is a global university committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a culturally and internationally diverse range of students, by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, grants and professional practice. Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals fitted for the modern world, committed to life-long learning and able to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

For more information about the programmes and the range of scholarships and grants available, visit www.mdx.ac.ae.