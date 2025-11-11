The Class of 2025 follows the university’s largest new intake, welcoming close to 3,000 students this academic year

H.E. Mohamed AlMulla: Education is the cornerstone of sustainable progress and innovation

Dubai, UAE – Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai, the emirate’s largest UK university, celebrated a new milestone as the Class of 2025 began graduating – part of a record-breaking cohort of over 2,100 students and the largest cohort in its 21-year history. Marking a notable rise from just over 1,500 graduates in the Class of 2024, the achievement highlights the university’s continued growth across key disciplines, particularly within the technology, innovation and business spaces, and its commitment to supporting Dubai’s knowledge-driven economy.

Held at Atlantis, The Palm, two ceremonies on Sunday 9 November brought together more than 1,000 undergraduate and daytime MBA students, while the remaining graduates, including those from postgraduate and Executive MBA programmes, will receive their degrees in two further ceremonies in February 2026. The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Shân Wareing and Professor Martin Broad, Dean of the Faculty of Business & Law, representing Middlesex University’s home campus in Hendon, London.

“We celebrate the achievements of the largest graduating class in our history, a moment that reflects not only the accomplishments of our students but also Dubai’s position as a world-class destination for higher education. We are proud to nurture the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers, and remain committed to expanding our programmes in line with global industry needs and the ambitions of our students,” said Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai.

Honouring Leadership and Celebrating Diversity

Families from across the world joined the celebrations, reflecting MDX Dubai’s identity as a vibrant academic community of more than 120 nationalities, built on diversity and global perspectives.

The first ceremony also honoured His Excellency Mohamed AlMulla, the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated. While the second ceremony recongnised Mr Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi, Managing Director of Embassy Capital. Both were awarded Honorary Doctorates in recognition of their leadership and outstanding contributions to the UAE.

Building on his leadership in shaping the media landscape, His Excellency Mohamed AlMulla, the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated, highlighted the vital connection between education, communication, and national progress: “Education is the cornerstone of sustainable progress and innovation. By empowering future generations with knowledge, creativity, and purpose, we invest in a society capable of shaping its own path. Strategic education systems that align learning with national priorities are vital to cultivating leaders who will drive the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, globally competitive economy.”

Mr Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi said: “Education empowers people to turn ambition into action. I’m honoured to be recognised by a university that continues to inspire future leaders to create lasting impact across the UAE and beyond.”

Growth, Innovation, and Future Impact

Reflecting on his academic journey, Top Graduate in the 2025 Class, Mohammad Siraj Bilal, BEng (Hons) Computer Systems Engineering, shared his experience as a student innovator: "My time at Middlesex University Dubai was defined by exploration, innovation, and impact. Through the Middlesex Innovation Hub, I was able to transform ideas into real-world solutions and represent the university across hundreds of initiatives," said Bilal, winner of the Emirates Robotics Competition 2025 and a recipient of recognition on Khaleej Times’ KT+150 List. "Every milestone reinforced my belief that innovation thrives when creativity meets purpose – and that when education is supported by the right ecosystem, can truly change lives."

The record graduation follows MDX Dubai’s largest-ever September intake, which saw close to 3,000 new students enrolled – a significant increase on the previous year.

Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) and licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, MDX Dubai offers more than 90 academic programmes tailored to meet demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Applications are now open for the January 2026 intake, giving more students the opportunity to join MDX Dubai and pursue degrees that prepare them for the careers of the future.

About Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai is the first overseas campus of Middlesex University in London. The university opened in 2005 and has 6,400+ students from 120+ nationalities.

Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) and licensed by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the university expanded to Dubai International Academic City (DIAC): their Global MBA Study Hub.

The university offers two globally recognised MBA programmes: the Daytime Delivery programme, which has intakes in September, January, and April; and the Executive MBA, which is taken in the evenings. Both programmes provide a dynamic learning experience, expert faculty, and preparation for leadership roles in the global landscape.

The university offers a range of programmes including Accounting, Business, IT, Data Science, Psychology, Law, Media, Fashion and more across foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and MBA level.