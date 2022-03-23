Dubai, UAE: Middlesex University Dubai is delighted to officially inaugurate its campus extension at Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) with a high-profile ceremony. The campus extension inauguration builds on what has already been a highly successful year for Middlesex University Dubai, as the institution celebrates 17 years of providing world-class UK higher education in the UAE.

Located in DIAC, the extension of Middlesex University Dubai, alongside the University’s flagship campus in Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP), furthers the institution’s commitment to enhancing the quality of higher education in the UAE. Celebrating the significant milestone in style, the unveiling was attended by senior officials from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; DIAC; Amanat Holdings, the joint venture partner of Middlesex University Dubai; and Middlesex University London.

Middlesex University Dubai’s DIAC campus extension first opened in September 2021, making the British institution the first international university in Dubai to offer a multi-site campus experience. Combining the extended facility with the flagship campus in DKP, the MENA’s leading HR and training ecosystem, Middlesex University Dubai now boasts a thriving global community of over 4,000 students from 118 countries across its two state-of-the-art learning centres.

Led by Professor Nic Beech, Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University, and Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, the opening event featured a tour of the DIAC campus extension. The distinguished guests also met with faculty and students to learn more about Middlesex University Dubai’s innovative student experience, and how it is furthering the UAE’s development as a global education hub.

Recognising that resilience and being able to adapt to change are essential skills for all future professionals, the DIAC campus encourages its students to develop an entrepreneurial approach to their learning. All the facilities, including the creative spaces such as the Innovation Hub and Student Thinktank, are designed to help students bring their ideas to life. Whether they wish to complete assignments, write their dissertations or begin work on a start-up concept, they can do it all in the inspiring independent work areas.

DIAC students can also access the same services as those based at DKP, including Careers and Employability support, academic enrichment through the Centre for Academic Success, and a wide range of student clubs and sports teams. Located close to major highways that connect all seven emirates, the new location is convenient for undergraduate and postgraduate students based in the northern emirates and in the outer areas of Dubai.

Providing opportunities to continue their studies in desirable countries such as the UK and US, Middlesex University Dubai continues to make its quality UK degrees accessible to all by offering various scholarships and study grants, as well as degrees in a vast variety of subjects.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “The extension of Middlesex University’s Dubai campus builds on our mission to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading international study destination. Dubai’s higher education sector is continuing to grow rapidly, both in terms of student numbers and the programmes on offer, and this make us more committed than ever to provide world-class education in the UAE and support Dubai’s aspirations. We’re delighted to see how successful the city’s international universities have become, and we want to congratulate Middlesex University on the extension of their campus.”

Mohammad Abdullah, Managing Director of DIAC and DKP, said, “The key role of academic institutions in attracting and nurturing future generations of creators, entrepreneurs and specialists has laid the landscape for the country’s economic growth, innovation and competitive industries. For nearly two decades, our academic ecosystem has contributed to advancing and promoting Dubai’s attractiveness to renowned universities and top-scoring students to consolidate the knowledge-based economy. Seeing a long-standing partner like Middlesex University expand and offer a multi-site campus is rewarding because it demonstrates the growing demand of students seeking out Dubai for higher education. We look forward to the university continuing the drive for academic excellence and supporting the ambition to provide a world-class education environment for future-ready students.”

Professor Nic Beech, who will be leading a delegation to the UAE from Middlesex University in London in time for the Dubai graduation ceremony on March 23, said: “The UAE’s vision to become one of the best countries in the world is underpinned by world-renowned, talent-driven education. Middlesex has long been committed to helping the UAE achieve its vision as an international education hub, and the campus extension forms a key part of this mission. Indeed, our education services have never been more accessible to students from across the world. With the UAE relaxing its visa laws, more and more young people are able to move here to study, and continue to work remotely for companies back in their home countries at the same time.”

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes said: “We are delighted to welcome our esteemed colleagues from Middlesex University and KHDA and invite them to experience the innovative UK university education available at DIAC. On behalf of all of us at Middlesex University Dubai, I would like to thank them for their tremendous support and for helping us experience such growth in the UAE. Our expansion to DIAC has been highly successful and we have already welcomed new students from nearly 30 countries. As we build on our reputation as the leading UK university of choice in the region, producing the top talent who will contribute to the UAE’s ambitious national development, we look forward to empowering even more students and inviting them to launch their global careers at our campus extension at DIAC.”

With a range of addresses being delivered on this auspicious occasion, key representatives from across the UAE’s education landscape expressed their support of Middlesex University Dubai’s journey to becoming the largest UK university in Dubai and their extension at DIAC.

