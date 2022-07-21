Dubai, UAE: PECTIV, a Dubai-based female technology (FemTech) company specializing in hygiene products, has posted steady year-over-year growth in business, owed to its revolutionary nanotechnology-based sanitary pads and a first-of-its-kind subscription model. The digital-first brand’s doorstep services, developed to sidestep the taboos associated with buying sanitary products at the stores, have found many admirers in the region.

PECTIV’s core strengths are the nanotechnology-based sanitary products, including pads, liners and wipes, which prevent bacterial growth, rashes, irritation, bad odour, and side leakages. Such issues are common in conventional sanitary pads, which, according to the WHO, are responsible for vaginal infections in up to 70% of females. Even with good hygiene, conventional sanitary pads can cause infections in 30% of females. Conversely, carrying an anion layer and being free of harmful chemicals such as phthalates and plastics, PECTIV pads prevent such recurrent infections, rashes and irritations while boasting superior 4X absorption and protection against leakages.

“We entered the market with a cure-all solution to real-world challenges in feminine hygiene. Though females across the region are increasingly getting vocal about the taboos surrounding hygiene products, we wanted to catalyse the transformation by providing easy and secure access. So, we supplemented our revolutionary products with an e-commerce-led subscription model. Now ultra-hygiene products will arrive at your doorstep, saving you the discomfort or the hassle of asking/buying at the mall or stores,” said Dr Elias Abboud, Founder of PECTIV.

A testament to Dr Elias’ resounding words is PECTIV’s growth trajectory that speaks for itself: Over 100,000 packs sold in under two years of operations, 200% year-over-year growth rate in H1 2022, and more than 80% repeat customers. PECTIV’s outstanding customer retention bodes well for FemTech’s prospects within the Middle East’s feminine hygiene market which reportedly boasts 14 million monthly users. Fuelled by FemTech innovations, and growing consumer awareness and internet penetration in the region, the feminine hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to AED 2.28 billion by 2026.

For PECTIV’s part, a whopping 82% of demand is led by subscribers in the UAE and the KSA alone nations with exemplary digitalization standards and a strong consumer appetite for innovative solutions. PECTIV’s FDA-registered products including wash and wipes formulated using probiotics with scientifically-demonstrated health effects were awarded the “Most Innovative” in 2021, validating its claim as a game-changing feminine hygiene brand.

“PECTIV is here to solve the problems that plague about 70% of females every month. We want PECTIV to be the answer to struggles that are often endured in silence. Some of the problems are more pronounced in the Middle East due to the arid climate and the accompanying high perspiration levels. So, we are also bearing in mind the region-specific needs in our product development and service delivery. With the expansion and scaling on the cards, PECTIV products will be deliverable to every doorstep in the region soon,” added Dr Elias.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenizer, PECTIV is headquartered in the Dubai Silicon Oasis, from where it is spearheading a FemTech-powered hygiene revolution in the Middle East. The solutions-oriented company is also actively developing new products to provide holistic feminine hygiene. PECTIV has essentially made superior hygiene a click away and, in doing so, has empowered females to not let taboos and inhibitions get in the way of good health.

To learn more about PECTIV and browse products, please visit: https://pectiv.com/