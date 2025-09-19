Dubai, UAE – EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, today unveiled new research showing that enterprises in the Middle East – specifically the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – are leading the global shift towards AI and data sovereignty.

Sovereign AI adoption refers to the ability of organisations to fully control, localise and secure their data and AI systems—deciding where data is stored, how it is processed, and which technologies are used—without dependency on foreign vendors or infrastructure. This ensures compliance with national regulations, protects sensitive information, and enables enterprises to innovate with confidence.

According to the report, Sovereignty Matters: A Global Blueprint for Sovereign, Agentic and Generative AI, the local region has the highest proportion worldwide of ‘Deeply Committed’ enterprises at 17% – well above the global average of 13%. These are the organisations that have made sovereignty over their AI and data a mission-critical priority, and in doing so are achieving up to 5x greater return on investment from AI compared to their peers.

This leadership is closely aligned with national priorities such as the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, both of which place AI at the centre of economic transformation and competitiveness. By adopting sovereign AI approaches, enterprises in the region are not only ensuring compliance and security but also positioning themselves as global leaders in innovation, efficiency and trust.

Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB, said:

“Our research is clear: sovereignty over AI and data is the single biggest predictor of success with generative and agentic AI. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are showing the world what happens when enterprises make sovereignty mission-critical. They are not just experimenting with AI – they are scaling it, securing it, and reaping transformational returns.”

Kash Rafique, General Manager – MEA at EDB, added:

“The region’s leadership is no accident. Government initiatives such as the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 have created an environment where sovereignty is seen as a foundation for growth, not a barrier. Enterprises here understand that to innovate with confidence – whether in banking, energy, healthcare, or logistics – they must own and control their AI and data platforms. EDB is proud to partner with organisations in the Middle East to help them build sovereign AI platforms that are secure, compliant and future-ready.”

The global research, based on 2,050 interviews with enterprise executives across 13 countries, as well as 175 interviews in the UAE and KSA, reveals that 95% of enterprises aim to establish their own AI and data platforms within the next three years. However, only 13% – the ‘Deeply Committed’ – have achieved this today. These leaders are:

Achieving 5x higher ROI from AI investments

Deploying 2x more mainstream AI applications

2.5x more confident in their ability to lead their industries

In contrast, the remaining 87% risk falling behind, constrained by siloed data, fragmented infrastructure, and underutilised AI.

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world’s leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organisations to operationalise their data and LLMs while maintaining full control over sovereign environments. EDB is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability, as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory.