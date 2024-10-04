Balco, one of Australia’s leading exporters of high-quality oaten hay, is excited to participate as a silver sponsor at AgraME 2024, one of the Middle East’s largest agricultural exhibitions, taking place in Dubai next week (07-08 October 2024). The event presents an important platform for Balco to engage with key stakeholders and highlight the benefits of Australian oaten hay to the regional livestock and agricultural industries.

Oaten Hay: Key to Healthier Livestock and Improved Productivity

Australian oaten hay is highly valued for its low fibre content, which improves digestibility and energy concentration, leading to higher feed conversion rates. The product has gained popularity across the Middle East for use with dry and transition cows, where palatability is crucial. Feeding oaten hay promotes higher dry matter intake during lactation, enhances the rumen environment, and increases calves’ body weight gain.

According to Mr. Rob Lawson, CEO, Balco Australia, “What sets Balco’s oaten hay apart is its high level of water-soluble carbohydrates, making it more palatable and digestible compared to other forage options in the region. This, combined with our rigorous quality testing, means Balco’s oaten hay offers the perfect fibre complement to high-protein sources, helping livestock producers meet their goals, whether that’s boosting milk yields or enhancing weight gain.”

A Success Story: National and Masakin Dairy Farm

One of the most compelling case studies comes from National and Masakin Dairy Farm, a leading dairy operation in the UAE. In 2010, the farm began incorporating Balco’s oaten hay into its feed mix. Starting with a modest trial, the results were overwhelmingly positive—leading to increased milk yields, improved cow health, and better milk fat content.

The farm transitioned to a 50/50 mix of alfalfa and oaten hay, which led to a significant yield increase of two litres per cow. Additionally, the inclusion of Balco’s high-quality oaten hay helped reduce metabolic disorders and enhance overall animal health.

Osman Abdelhamid Osman Elnour, General Manager of National and Masakin Dairy Farm, noted, “Balco’s consistent quality and timely deliveries have been key to our success. Their high-quality oaten hay has greatly contributed to improving our dairy production and overall livestock health.”

Sustainable and Reliable Supply Chains for the Middle East

Balco is known for its strong focus on sustainability and quality. The company works closely with growers across South Australia, Western Australia, and Victoria to ensure the highest standards of hay production. Its quality assurance program includes intensive product testing and the industry’s only HACCP accreditation for Australian hay exporters. By sourcing from diverse growing regions, Balco ensures a stable and consistent supply, even during challenging climatic conditions.

Balco has been supplying oaten hay to the Middle East since 2017, expanding its reach to Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE. As of July 2024, Balco holds an 80% market share of Australian oaten hay exports to the UAE.

Mr. Sidharth Mehta, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa for the Department of State Development, South Australia, remarked, “Balco’s commitment to the region has not only strengthened supply chains for vital agricultural products but also showcased South Australia’s leadership in providing water-efficient, high-quality hay that is crucial for the region’s agriculture. Their innovative approach and deep-rooted partnerships demonstrate how South Australian expertise can enhance food security in the Middle East.”

A Platform for Knowledge Exchange

At AgraME 2024, Balco will host a seminar on the opening day of the exhibition. The seminar will feature key presentations, including insights from Dr. Paul Cheng, Senior Lecturer at The University of Melbourne, on the role of oaten hay in sustainable dairy production. A local customer will also share their success story, illustrating how Balco’s premium oaten hay has benefited their livestock.

Balco’s involvement in AgraME highlights its dedication to providing the Middle East with tailored, high-quality hay products. The company’s ongoing investments in infrastructure, such as expanded storage and improved packaging solutions, further demonstrate its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its product during long-distance shipping.

Moving Forward

As the Middle East faces ongoing challenges such as climate variability and feed shortages, Balco aims to play a vital role in ensuring consistent, high-quality feed supplies. With a vision to expand its footprint across the region, Balco continues to offer tailored hay products that support livestock productivity and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

About Balco Austrlia

Balco is a leading Australian exporter of high-quality oaten hay and other forage products, with a strong focus on sustainability, quality control, and building long-term relationships with growers. The company serves markets worldwide, with a strong presence in the Middle East. -

For more information, visit Balco’s booth at AgraME 2024 – Stand# A007 – Sheikh Saeed Hall 3 – Dubai World Trade Centre or contact:

Mr. Musab Jafar, Operations Manager | +971568303164 | info@balco.com.au