Dubai: Those wanting a traditional global MBA programs to support their family business growth or boost entrepreneurial aspirations rather than be directed towards the job market now have an option thanks to a brand new institute in Dubai.



Midas and CS Institute of Management is all set to offer a first of its kind curriculum titled ‘Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Management’ catering to this specific niche. Crafted for the scions of business families, this new program will offer the knowledge, skills, and exposure to take family businesses to their next level or launch independent ventures on a global stage. Brainchild of Chandrasekhar Singh and Pooja Shah, the co-founders of this institute, this course has accomplished business coaches, global faculty from leading business schools and cutting-edge topics imparting knowledge and expertise on how to take one’s business global.



This is designed for individuals between the ages of 21 to 30 who hail from business family backgrounds. To be eligible, applicants must have completed at least a recognized bachelor's course. Students will get almost 350 hours of classroom coaching besides a significant amount of experiential learning and onsite trainings. Upon completion of the program they will be awarded a certificate from the institute that is duly recognized by Dubai Government's Educational Quality Assurance and Regulator - Knowledge & Human Development Authority (KHDA).



Singh feels that the program will be particularly beneficial for Indian business families looking to bring in a global perspective in their home-grown businesses through their next-gen successors. In fact both of them have a ‘first-movers advantage’ in this unique mix of education and entrepreneurship.



Before helming this institute, Pooja successfully ran the Midas Institute of Entrepreneurship in Pune, India for the last 10 years creating and enabling 250+ successful new-age entrepreneurs. Her prior involvement as the Dean of Student Affairs in her family founded Flame University also adds to her experience and acumen. Armed with an M.Sc. degree in Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Management from the Nottingham University Business School in UK, Pooja feels that many promoters are actually facing this genuine problem. “Either their children are not interested in the business or are not experienced enough to take it forward. We want to tackle this issue with the best possible approach as every family business must take its step ahead with a new generation taking over and I can understand that deeply being from a family business background myself where I started my association in any and all my father’s business ventures from a very young age,” she says.



Chandrasekhar on his part has a seasoned corporate, entrepreneurship, and higher education background. He worked in leadership positions for global banking majors such as Standard Chartered and Citibank. He was a prominent Director for Corporate Relations at SP Jain School of Global Management and a Co-Founder of Sunmaya Fashion – an upcoming ladieswear brand in Dubai. He says, “We understand that every entrepreneur’s journey is unique. That's why we want to offer programs tailored to suit their needs. Our aim is to offer a global platform for aspiring entrepreneurs and successors of business families. The institute’s positioning and approach will help them propel their business forward.”



Pooja being an acclaimed Transformation and Impact Coach also stressed on the importance of developing the right mindset for the students. She said, “We will be definitely be teaching them the new forms of learning along-with data science, Artificial Intelligence and Design Thinking but our main focus is towards building ‘the right mindset of an entrepreneur’. Bring a critical thinker who is creative and ready for challenges in life. We are not only working on getting them ready for their business but overall for life. They must be ready to taste success by facing challenges and failures”.



CS further elaborated that right from the selection criteria to the final certification, the approach is dynamic and completely customized as per market requirements. “You will have to present your case to enroll for this course. After the six months of rigorous coaching by some of the best global business minds, you will have to make another presentation on your business plan. The best new venture idea of the batch will be funded the entire course fee as an investment to start your own venture,” he added.



They both feel that this could be an unparalleled opportunity as there are currently no international entrepreneurship programs catering to students from family business backgrounds in India. “Dubai's strategic location, business-friendly policies, and safety standards make it an ideal destination for both learning and business establishment,”



The participants are all set to gain valuable experiences such as diverse peer learning, cultural understanding, global perspective, industry insights, and international expansion. They will be assisted on coming to Dubai on an investor visa for the course and can explore business expansion opportunities in other Gulf Co-operating Council Countries (GCC) such as Saudi Arabia and Oman along-with handpicked European countries by being taken there for experiential learning during festival and course breaks.

About Midas and CS Institute of Management

Located in the global business hub of Dubai at a most strategic location of Dubai Healthcare City right next to Wafi Mall, the Midas and CS Institute of Management offers tailor-made, cutting edge programs for aspiring entrepreneurs and family business successors. These market-oriented, practical programs are poised to provide the students with the tools necessary for their global journey, setting them on a path towards success and innovation in the ever-changing world of business. Currently there are two courses. One is called ‘Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Management’ for 21 to 30 year old graduates from business families or aspiring entrepreneurs. Another upcoming program is for business and startup owners who are 30 years and above. This intensive one-week program will provide a global exposure to them for transforming their business and also show them how to start a business in Dubai.