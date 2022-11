Cairo, Egypt: Microsoft Egypt is collaborating with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to co-develop EGAS sustainability road map. The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E Eng Tarek ElMolla, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources at Sharm El Sheikh.

The partnership serves directly to achieve the EGAS vision towards a more sustainable industry. The EGAS adopted Microsoft 5 Rs approach which contributes to emissions reduction of the GHG (Green House Gases). Thus, came the agreement to cooperate on two aspects of Methane detection and Microsoft sustainability manager.

H.E Eng Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources at Sharm El Sheikh ensured the signature of the MoU come as a part of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resource’s efforts to boost the oil and gas industry and enhance its carbon-cutting capabilities and environmental sustainability while capitalizing on the expertise and practices of relevant global companies.

“This collaboration comes in line with our belief of the significant role of technology to achieve our vision of a more sustainable O&G industry” said Eng. Dawlat Hashem, EGAS Assistant Chairman for Communications and Information Technology.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that is much more effective at absorbing infrared radiation than CO², and therefore has a severe global warming impact. This underscores the importance of detection and remediation of methane leaks into the atmosphere. Microsoft’s space-based methane detection solution allows EGAS to see an overview of all the latest detected anomalies in real-time and take appropriate actions to control and reduce those emissions.

The Microsoft Sustainability Manager tool will help to centralize emissions-related data and help streamline data ingestion, sharing, and reporting. This solution will allow EGAS to achieve its sustainability objectives in line with the international goals of sustainable development and Egypt's vision 2030.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will also partner with EGAS on skilling their staff on making the best use of the technologies being implemented to enable effective and efficient solution deployment and application.

“Microsoft understands that one company alone cannot tackle climate challenge, which is why this collaboration is an essential step towards the right outcome, especially when Egypt is hosting the COP27, a platform where the public and private sectors collaborate on climate solutions. By implementing Microsoft Sustainability Manager & Space based Methane detection solution, EGAS is well positioned to improve its business in innovative ways that will positively impact our nation for decades to come,” said Mirna Arif, General Manager, Microsoft Egypt.

Microsoft is accelerating progress towards a more sustainable future by helping customers like EGAS build sustainable solutions, reducing its environmental footprint, advancing research, and advocating for policies that benefit the environment.

-Ends-

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For further information from Microsoft on sustainability, please visit Microsoft On the Issues

For more information, news, and perspectives from Microsoft in the Middle East & Africa, please visit the MEA (Middle East and Africa Area) News Center.

For more information (Press only):

Nada Aref, The Ginger Firm

E: pr@thegingerfirm.com