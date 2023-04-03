Muscat: Mohsin Haider Darwish Automobiles LLC., the official distributor of the renowned automobile brand from China – JETOUR, to Oman, recently opened its new flagship showroom in Azaiba.

Highlighting the opening of the new showroom, Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO of MHD Automobiles, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our brand new car showroom, designed to provide our customers with a personalized experience and bringing them the best range of vehicles we have to offer from JETOUR. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the showroom reflects the brand’s global reputation and features, from the sleek and modern design to the latest technology and taking into consideration every detail to create a space that is both inviting, spacious and appealing.”

The three models showcased by JETOUR include the X70FL, X70 Plus and X90 Plus, with other models set to arrive later this year. Each vehicle features a distinct characteristic of city-based SUVs that accommodate advanced technology and the highest-quality safety and luxury.

“At the heart of our new showroom is our commitment to customer service. Our team of experienced professionals and sales staff are on-hand to provide expert advice and guidance on everything from vehicle features to financing options. We understand that purchasing a new car is a significant investment, and we want to ensure that our customers have all the information they need to make an informed decision. We are incredibly proud of our new showroom and are confident that it will exceed our customers' expectations. We look forward to welcoming everyone and providing them with an exceptional automotive experience,” he added.

The JETOUR X70FL boasts a 1.5L turbocharged engine, with a maximum of 156hp and maximum torque of 230N.m, while the JETOUR X70 Plus is a slightly larger variant of the X70 with a redesigned front and rear to give the vehicle a sportier feel. The JETOUR X90 Plus combines intelligent safety and a comfortable driving experience with multi-functional features, enhanced by a powerful 1.6TGDI engine that ensures a smooth and responsive drive for both city and long journeys.

The JETOUR brand is created for those who desire modern technology, comfort, adventure, and affordable luxury. JETOUR commits to creating the best Chinese luxury cars covering SUV/MPV at an affordable price. Customers can reach out to the team on 2453 3373 or via WhatsApp on 7146 1999 and get in touch with any of the brand’s sales personnel to request a test drive.

For more information on JETOUR visit, https://jetouroman.com/

About MHD Automobiles LLC. and MHD LLC.

MHD Automobiles LLC. is one of the main operating divisions under MHD LLC. and represents premium automotive brands. MHD LLC. is a key contributor to the economy of Oman committed to the progress of the country in accordance with the government's vision for capacity building, human capital creation and efforts towards Omanisation. With the strength of rich history and a firm belief for the future with able leaders at the helm MHD LLC. is looking to power the future of Oman.

About JETOUR

JETOUR is part of a globalized automobile group based in China with over 20 years of formidable experience in automotive engineering. The association boasts an array of self-owned and joint-venture brands with its independent subsidiaries focusing on particular brands of vehicle segments. The group made their mark in the business in terms of evolving the technological aspect of their marques.

JETOUR is the latest product of a brand established in 2018, with a firm commitment to building a name that will stand out in the automotive industry and aims to diversify its business to become a world-class brand, focusing on creating the best Chinese SUV models.