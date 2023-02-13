DUBAI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd., a global life science tools leader, introduced its new revolutionary product DNBSEQ-T20×2* to the Middle East region at MEDLAB Middle East 2023, held 6-9 February in Dubai, which was officially launched at the AGBT 2023 from 6-9 February in the United States at the same time.

Since its establishment of an office in Dubai in 2019, MGI has been committed to bringing innovative and cutting-edge genomics technologies to better support local customer and partners in the Middle East region. MGI offers T Series, G Series, and E Series genetic sequencers covering wide range from low- medium- ultra high throughput sequencing applications. DNBSEQ-T20×2* represents a T-series product evolution designed for large population genome projects. Using an open-type large sequencing slide cut from a whole silicon wafer, one DNBSEQ-T20×2* supports the operation of 6 slides simultaneously, producing up to 42Tb per run with PE100 or even 72Tb per run with PE150 in a smaller footprint than DNBSEQ-T10×4*.

Enabled by innovative dip-immersion biochemistry, DNBSEQ-T20×2* perfects the unthinkable process for consecutive robotic dipping of multiple slides in the same reagent. Immersion fluidics on silicon slides without cover enables very uniform reaction over the entire surface of these large slides ensuring high sequencing quality, largest throughput and lowest cost. A single set of DNBSEQ-T20×2RS* can produce up to 50,000 WGS per year for under $100 per 30x human genome including instrument depreciation.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Completion of the Working Draft of Human Genome Sequence which began in April 2003. Scientists from six countries spent 13 years mapping the first human genome at a cost of nearly $3 billion. The cost of whole genome sequencing has fallen to less than $1,000 today. "While the commercialization of DNBSEQ-T20×2* will break the boundaries to further enable a $100 human genome era. This historical milestone is an important force driving the development and expansion of the genetic industry in APAC region and beyond, accelerating the progress of the human genome understanding and medical applications, and fundamentally reshaping the industry ecology." said Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific.

In particular, DNBSEQ-T20×2* is equipped with 2 imagers and a rotational robotic arm handling 6 slides delivering 72Tb/run to WGS, WGBS, WES, RNA-seq, single cell, Stereo-Seq, and other sequencing applications, including pooling and sequencing different libraries simultaneously. Since the low consumable cost is achieved by running simultaneously 6 slides at or near its running capacity, DNBSEQ-T20×2 must be ordered with certain annual minimum amount of consumables.

"With a local presence and an ever-growing regional team, we have made it our mission to serve local customers in accessing cutting-edge technologies and innovative new products," continued Dr. Roy Tan. "By better understanding the latest genomic needs of Meddle East region, providing early product access, and facilitating collaborative activities to give back to local communities, we believe that we can truly advance science and realize our vision of 'leading life science innovation'. With that, I am extremely happy to launch the new DNBSEQ-T20×2 sequencer* in Dubai and grant this top-priority market early access."

Since the launch of its first product model BGISEQ-500 in 2015, MGI has introduced a full series of sequencers with data output throughput spanning from KB to PB. Having the ability to provide diverse genetic sequencers covering wide range from low-medium-ultra high throughput sequencing applications, allows MGI to better serve various customer needs, that customers can select whatever they need from MGI in one stop-shop.

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents, are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, and Romania. Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Hong Kong.

