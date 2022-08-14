​​​​​​Doha, Qatar: MG Qatar launched the exciting "Drive the Road of Success” campaign, which marks the “back to school” season giving parents a unique opportunity to buy one of the best MG SUVs.

New buyers can leverage the offer upon visiting the showroom of Auto Class Cars, the authorized distributor of MG in Qatar, on Slawa Road. The campaign offers attractive deals on the award-winning MG RX8 and RX5 to make the car-buying experience a pocket-friendly affair.

MG’s “Drive the Road of Success” campaign allows customers to buy a new MG RX8 or MG RX5 that deliver comfort, safety and premium features at a starting price of QAR 62,000, and benefit from a package of added features including one-year free car registration and comprehensive insurance with the longest warranty period available in the market of 6 years warranty / 200,000 KMs (whichever comes first), with the ability of trade-in with one of the two models. Both vehicles and the full range of MG models can be purchased with the option of in-house financing with special rate interest through NBK Financial Services (Terms and conditions apply).

Commenting on the "Drive the Road of Success”, Frank Zauner, General Manager of Auto Class Cars said: “With the beginning of the new academic year, MG Qatar and Auto Class Cars are pleased to launch this special offer on our amazing MG RX8 and RX5 vehicles to offer our customers an even more appealing opportunity to buy their own MG. MG enthusiasts can now buy their favourite car at a very special price and leverage from a wide range of benefits for a comfortable, safe and pleasing ride for their children”.

MG RX8

A robust and spacious SUV – with the largest wheelbase in its segment - the new seven-seater introduces MG Motor to a segment it has previously never been present in. The MG RX8 is a fully equipped 4x4 with six different driving modes. Its strong truck chassis frame is capable of handling the toughest off-road terrains, and is powered by an efficient 220HP 2.0-litre turbo engine.

Its spacious modular interior features adjustable rear seats and the largest third-row space in its segment. An array of premium materials including wood grain and soft-touch trim gives the RX8 a high-class feel. And, modern features such as a 10-inch touch screen in-car entertainment system, ventilated seats and wireless mobile device charging capabilities make the RX8 the perfect partner for an active family.

MG RX5

The MG RX5 appeals to a range of customers in Qatar, especially younger buyers looking for value for money in a stylish, technologically-advanced package that allows them to stand out from the crowd. Equipped with a 1.5T petrol engine or 2.0L and 7-speed automatic gearbox the MG RX5 is available as entry-level standard or mid-range COM models. The more powerful 2.0T power plant is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and is offered for either COM or top-of-the-range LUX trim levels, with the latter featuring All-Wheel Drive

The MG RX5 boasts an attractive, futuristic design that is instantly recognisable, notably at the front where the stylish square LED headlamps, imposing wing-shaped grille and innovative foglamps endow it with real on-the-road presence.

For more information on the “Back to School” offers, customers should check the website at www.mg-qa.com or visit Auto Class Cars showroom on Salwa Road

About MG

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 96 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG will explore new avenues in the future.