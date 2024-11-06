The RX9 will be available in all GCC countries, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon starting from USD 26,000 (excluding VAT)

MG Motor has announced the launch of the all-new MG RX9, following the global premiere of the model during the Jeddah International Motor Show. A premium SUV that combines elegant design, advanced technology, and powerful driving performance. The MG RX9 is available in three distinct trim levels: the entry-level STD 2.0 Turbo, the mid-tier COM 2.0 Turbo, and the top-tier LUX 2.0 Turbo. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, travel enthusiasts, and drivers who desire comfort and capability in a 7-seater configuration.

Prices for the new MG RX9, which offers a blend of modern design, power, and versatility, start from USD 26,000 (excluding VAT), ensuring the new model offers remarkable value for its class. Additionally, customers will benefit from a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, providing exceptional peace of mind.

The MG RX9’s robust and striking exterior design ensures it stands out on the road. At 1967mm wide, it has the widest body in its class, providing a powerful yet elegant presence on the road. The vehicle’s Starburst Wing Grille, integrated with the sleek headlight design featuring 245 laser-engraved LED light units, further enhances its striking front profile. Complementing this dynamic front face are 21-inch wheels, which not only elevate the vehicle’s look but also ensure stability and performance on various terrains. The MG RX9 comes in Six exterior colours inspired by nature, offering a choice to suit all drivers’ preferences.

Inside the MG RX9, drivers are greeted by a luxurious and spacious cabin, crafted for comfort and functionality. This 7-seater SUV offers generous legroom and headroom for passengers and drivers alike, boasting the largest 3-row seating space in its class. The boot space, which can expand to accommodate 1026 litres in the 5-seat configuration, provides plenty of room for luggage, making it ideal for long trips.

In the front, the dashboard features premium materials, including high-quality wood grain or aluminium dashboard trim and soft-plated keys, adding an additional touch of elegance. Features such as the 12.3-inch touch screen, virtual cluster, and hidden intelligent air-conditioning controls ensure drivers are equipped with all the latest features. Available in black or two-tone beige and brown leather, the cabin maintains a sophisticated yet practical design. Seating comfort is further enhanced by the 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat (with memory function in the LUX trim) and the 4-way electrically adjustable passenger seat, providing personalised comfort for all.

The MG RX9 is designed for exceptional performance across all terrains. Powered by new Net Blue 2.0 Turbo super-efficient engine and paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth, responsive handling in any environment. With five adaptive driving modes — Auto, Eco, Sport, Snow, and Off-road — drivers can easily adjust settings to suit road conditions. Whether in the city, on the highway, or off-road, the MG RX9 offers a seamless driving experience, enhanced by its advanced intelligent driving system and all-road intelligent cruise assist.

Safety is at the forefront of the MG RX9’s design. Equipped with Bosch’s 3rd Generation Intelligent Front View Camera and 5th Generation Millimetre Wave Radar, the RX9 offers advanced driver-assistance systems for all-around protection. The SUV also features HD 360-degree surround view cameras, allowing drivers to have complete visibility, whether parking or maneuvering in tight spaces. Besides these, MG RX9 also comes with “MG Pilot” level 2 ADAS on the LUX trim, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK), Intelligent High Beam Control (IHC), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Monitoring System (BLIS).

The vehicle’s robust structure also incorporates over 81% high-strength steel, with ultra-high strength thermoformed steel in key areas of the passenger compartment for enhanced protection. The RX9 meets the latest C-NCAP crash safety standards, ensuring the highest levels of occupant safety.

The RX9 comes in multiple trim options, the STD 2.0 Turbo is the entry-level trim, offering fabric seats, a panoramic sunroof, and rear parking sensors. The mid-tier trim, COM 2.0 Turbo introduces four-wheel drive capability. At the top of the range, the LUX 2.0 Turbo trim offers the ultimate luxury, with premium leather seats, an advanced 12 speakers premium Bose audio, driver’s seat memory, and additional front parking sensors, providing an unparalleled driving experience and the highest level of comfort.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: “The launch of the MG RX9 marks a new chapter in our journey to provide customers with modern, premium, and capable vehicles. The RX9 is designed for those who expect more from their SUV, offering space, power, and advanced features. Whether for family outings or off-road adventures, the MG RX9 delivers an exceptional driving experience, while embodying the latest in automotive design and technology.”

The MG RX9 will be available soon in all GCC markets, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon markets, with prices starting from USD 26,000.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

