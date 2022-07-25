MG Developments announces signing a contract with Engineering Consultants Group (ECG) to monitor the implementation of ProMark Project in the NAC.

Mohamed Metawee, CEO of MG Developments, says that contracting with ECG falls in line with the country’s agenda to deal with consultants in new projects.

Metawee pointed that the ProMark Project is a commercial administrative complex overlooking the central park and the square between the government district, banks, the parliament, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and the Opera House.

Aya El-Shenawy, head of the commercial sector at MG Developments, said that the contract with the ECG came from its experience of more than 50 years in the engineering consultancy field, specifically starting in 1969, when it carried out many giant projects in Egypt and in various countries in Africa , Asia and Europe in all fields and activities, whether administrative, entertainment, tourism or industrial buildings through its branches inside and outside Egypt, and it has also designed many buildings surrounding the location of the “ProMark” building in the “Financial and Business District” area, which has been assigned to it both by the state Or the banks that own these buildings, in the belief in the ability of this entity to complete the designs for these buildings according to the latest systems and in a manner befitting the status of NAC.

Aya El-Shenawy continued, that one of the factors that distinguishes the ECG is that it has completed the only building in Egypt and Africa that has received the platinum certificate of sustainability from the "LEED", which is "the administrative headquarters building of Crédit Agricole Bank in Egypt". The ECG also jumped eight places in Annual Ranking of Engineering News Record, which measures the 225 best global design firms worldwide; The ECG moved from 102 position in 2017 to 94th position in 2018.

The company has completed 60% of the project and the project’s total cost increased on the back of the latest global economic issues that raised the prices of construction material.” Metawee affirms”

The CEO points out that the company is keen on delivering its project ahead the deadline. In the same vein, El-Shenawy states that the company has injected near 50% of the its liquidity into the project.



ProMark Project spans over 8,836 meters, and the building acquires 25,000 sqm, and it is divided into two parking floors with a total area of 10,000 meters. The commercial building covers 5,000 meters and consists of the ground and the first floor. The following six floors consists of administrative offices, with a total area of 10,000 meters.

