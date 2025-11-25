Dubai, UAE: MFOUR Development, a leading international real estate developer, in partnership with Evolutions, Dubai’s first real estate intelligence hub, announced the official launch of The Elysian, a residential project in the well-connected neighborhood of Jumeirah Gardens, along (E11) Sheikh Zayed Road. The grand launch took place at the Evolutions, attracting over 600 investors and brokers.

A new landmark in Jumeirah Gardens, The Elysian is a G + 8 Floor + Roof residential tower comprising 79 units that include studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residences that selectively include private plunge pools, with sizes reaching up to 3,146 sqft. The Elysian offers a competitive 50/50 payment plan tailored to both investors and end-users, with 50% payable during construction, and 50% payable upon handover, scheduled for October 2027.

The amenities at The Elysian include an aquatic pool with sun deck, steam and sauna room, cabana area, rooftop lounge, table tennis court, indoor and outdoor gym, kids’ pool, outdoor cinema, and table tennis court.

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, commented, “Evolutions is proud to partner with MFOUR Development for the incredible The Elysian project. We've designed and engineered The Elysian to embody the urban spirit that the rising community of Jumeirah Gardens embodies. This project is a mix of architectural sophistication and lifestyle-driven design, hence the private plunge pools in selective units. Our vision is to create, and more importantly, deliver a development that resonates with a new generation of residents seeking accessibility, well-being, and modern expressions.”

About MFOUR Development

Founded in 2010, MFOUR Development is a leading international real estate developer, has grown from a construction contracting firm into a leading real estate development company, delivering iconic projects across the world. Beyond real estate, MFOUR offers comprehensive construction services, operates luxury hotels in Dubai and Istanbul, provides tailored security solutions, and leads digital media innovation through OOH medium. Committed to excellence, MFOUR is guided by integrity, expertise, and client satisfaction.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

