DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Exciting things are happening at the award-winning Meydan Free Zone! To better serve its clients and business partners with more space, faster processing, and innovative solutions, the world's leading and the UAE's only 24/7, 100% Digital Free Zone, Meydan Free Zone, is expanding with a brand new office.

With stunning views of the race course and Dubai's skyline, the new location is:

Floor 6, Meydan Grandstand (adjacent to Meydan Hotel Entrance)

Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, P.O. Box 9305, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

https://goo.gl/maps/4aaEmTtbjMSoimnB7

Crowned by a dramatic, cantilevered Crescent Roof that features curved solar and titanium panels that maximize the building's energy consumption efficiency, the iconic Meydan Grandstand is a unique and 'intelligent' development boasting a range of unique and innovative facilities for guests, horsemen, patrons, and travellers alike.

Commenting on the change of address, Hamed Ahli, Associate Director, Free Zone Leasing & Licensing, said, "Loyalty from our clients has fueled continued growth, driving us to expand. Thanks to our wonderful clients and valued business partners, we have outgrown our current workplace and found a more modern space that matches our ambition. This is just one of many exciting advancements. We look forward to continuing to serve your needs and working with you at our new location."

Beneficiaries of the Meydan Free Zone are advised to update their records with the new address. The Free Zone's phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same as their website address and social media accounts.

For new businesses looking to establish or expand, Meydan Free Zone offers efficient, seamless, and cost-effective startup options to successfully set up and run their businesses in Dubai. Located in the Meydan Grandstand, the Premium location overlooks the racecourse, where you can network from golf and tennis clubs or dine at fine dining restaurants or spas with your family. The Free Zone now offers up to 15% off our multi-year license prices to celebrate the expansion. Call 800 FZ1 to apply today or mail at setup@meydanfz.ae

In case of questions regarding the relocation, please email marketing@meydanfz.ae or call 800 391

For additional information, contact :

Marketing and Communications

Anisha Sagar,

Head of Marketing & Communications,

Meydan Free Zone, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE

E: anisha@meydanfz.ae

W: meydanfz.ae

PR and Content Support

Devi Dilip,

Creative Content Writer, Meydan Free Zone

Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE

E: devi@meydanfz.ae

W: meydanfz.ae