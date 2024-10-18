Dubai, UAE: Meydan Free Zone, the world's premier partner for 360-degree business setup services in Dubai, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, to initiate a partnership focused on providing enhanced support for SMEs to thrive from Dubai. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in the sector and underscores the commitment of both organizations to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and foster sustainable economic growth.

Under the MoU, Meydan Free Zone and Mashreq will leverage their combined expertise to enhance the service offerings of Meydan Free Zone, catering to businesses both regionally and globally. This partnership will encompass a range of essential services, including banking solutions, financial support, regulatory guidance, and marketplace infrastructure. Clients will benefit from integrated solutions such as company setup, instant bank account opening, visa and residency support, customs codes, import and export services, e-commerce solutions, and digital payment gateways. Mashreq will provide tailored financial services designed to meet the diverse needs of all enterprises, thus supporting their establishment and growth in Dubai.

Through this collaboration, both organizations aim to create a robust ecosystem that empowers SMEs and entrepreneurs, ultimately encouraging them to expand their operations from Dubai and contribute to a more diverse, sustainable economy.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative partnership with Mashreq," said Mohammed Bin Humaidan, Director of Leasing and Licensing at Meydan Free Zone. "This collaboration allows us to combine our strengths and create a supportive environment that enables SMEs to flourish, promoting sustainability and driving economic development. Together, we aim to generate new opportunities and elevate the overall business landscape in the region."

In response, Rajeev Chalisgaonkar, Head of Business Banking at Mashreq, stated: “In alignment with our aim of being the region’s most progressive challenger bank and enabling innovative solutions for all our customers, we are committed to supporting entrepreneurs and startups in the region. We are delighted to partner with Meydan Free Zone, a collaboration which will enable us to further contribute to the dynamic economy of Dubai and the wider MENA region.”

The partnership between Meydan Free Zone and Mashreq is set to cultivate a thriving business ecosystem, empowering SMEs and promoting long-term growth.

The signing ceremony took place at the Meydan Free Zone, and was attended by Rajeev Chalisgaonkar, Head of Business Banking at Mashreq, Gaurav Verma - Vice President - National Sales Manager, and Vinayak Pote - Assistant Vice President - Digital Acquisition & Engagement.