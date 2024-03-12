In a significant stride towards simplifying financial management for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Metric, a leading provider of financial analytics and insights, announced its integration with QuickBooks. The integration will equip business owners with real-time, actionable insights, transforming the way financial data is utilized for decision-making.

Through this integration, Metric aims to demystify complex financial information. By connecting QuickBooks accounts with Metric, businesses gain access to a unified platform that offers immediate understanding of their financial health, enabling them to monitor monthly profits, manage regular expenses, and receive industry-specific insights and benchmarks. It empowers business owners with the ability to gain insights into their top revenue-generating products and manage areas of potential overspending with unparalleled accuracy. By offering sector-specific tips and transforming complex data into easily understandable formats through Metric's user-friendly dashboard, founders without an accounting background can make sense of their financial situation effortlessly.

Omar Parvez Khan, Chief Product Officer at Metric, emphasized the transformational impact of the integration, stating, "Our aim with this integration is to simplify the financial management process for small business owners. By providing a layer of actionable insights on top of the vast amount of data in QuickBooks, we're facilitating easier comprehension of their financial standing and enabling informed decision-making."

As Metric continues its expansion, with recent establishments in the UAE and the launch of their web app, this integration marks another milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and growth in the financial management sector.

This announcement is not just about technological integration; it's about empowering business owners to harness sophisticated financial management tools that were previously accessible only to those with top-tier accounting services. Meenah Tariq, CEO of Metric, regards the partnership with QuickBooks as a pivotal development. "Our collaboration with QuickBooks is a game-changer for businesses reliant on swift and informed financial decision-making. It’s about making advanced financial management accessible to everyone, reinforcing our commitment to simplifying financial processes and empowering business owners."

The integration is available to users on Metric’s paid plan. Learn more about the integration here.

About Metric:

Metric is a financial analytics application dedicated to helping business owners enhance their revenue and optimize expenses through actionable insights. By transforming complex financial data into understandable and actionable advice, Metric empowers businesses to make informed decisions, driving growth and efficiency. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly technology, Metric continues to set the standard for simple and powerful financial intelligence. Metric is available on the playstore globally, and their new Web App is in closed Beta. Want a head start? Click here to get early access.