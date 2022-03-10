Speaking about the brand, Mo Akram, founder of MetaSpace said: “It is an immense pleasure to see the engagement and enthusiasm for MetaSpace among so many people, which makes us stand proud as a team.” He went on to say that: “As everybody’s eye is on us and everyone including big brands are showing interest in the project and pledging to become part of the Metaspace mission of breathing fresh air into the immersive virtual world, it truly reflects its future growth and success.”

It came as no surprise that soon after, Metaspace was trending on the number one position on Twitter for hours. “It’s just the beginning, and we already have got into the minds of people all over the world. Metaspace would soon become a new reality,” said Akram.

Following the successful announcement of the project, MetaSpace raised a $5 million fund from LBank Labs, global venture capital and hedge funds. “We envision the world to be a better place with infinite possibilities, accessible to all and we saw the potential for change in Metaspace and believe that it would soon transcend a new digital era,” said Jeff Zhou, CEO of LBank labs about investing in Metaspace. “It's not very common for a project to raise funds of millions of dollars just after announcing its establishment. We are overwhelmed that LBank Labs invested in MetaSpace and decided to become part of the journey in transforming the traditional world into a digital one,” said Akram while talking about the investment received.

In order to assuage the curiosity of those who were looking for more in-depth information about MetaSpace, and to let the world meet the next-gen metaverse more closely, MetaSpace hosted an AMA session. During the session, Akram interacted with the participants and answered every question of the community accurately, precisely, and promptly. The massive number of people who actively participated in the AMA session made it a smashing hit. “Connecting with people who have an utmost belief in you and the project is never going to become obsolete. Moreover, interacting with them on a personal level always helps you know more about their frame of mind and engrossment”, said Akram, commenting on the AMA session held.

MetaSpace is a simulated metaverse that would soon allow the digital avatars of each individual to enter into the advanced virtual world, wherein they will be able to attend concerts, comedy shows, excursions to holy places, play games, do shopping and many more activities - all virtually and while living in the comfort of their homes.

-Ends-

For more updates and revelation, visit their website or join the MetaSpace community.