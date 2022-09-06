The ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ showcase unveils emerging talents who are displaying innovative approaches to video content and interactive entertainment across Meta’s apps

Dubai – UAE: Meta launched today the ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ showcase in the EMEA region, a new global campaign that celebrates emerging talents who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online.

The digital creators selected to be the ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ are leaders in their fields and represent diverse communities that span Meta’s platforms. Most notably, they showcase a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology, and interactive entertainment - creative qualities that will be integral to the evolution of the metaverse.

In the MENA region, 12 content creators were selected for displaying innovative approaches to video content and being recognized amongst their communities for championing key creator territories. This includes technology gurus Faisal Al Saif and Ahmad Boarki; lifestyle and fashion creators Hadia Ghaleb, Yara bou Monsef, and Hadban twins; graphic illustrator and artist Nourane Oweis; Augmented Reality (AR) pioneer Mohammed Al Habtour; comic creators Amr Maskoun and Mai Abdelal; and avid gamers Ahmad AlNasheet, Bashar Kayal, and Ahmed Al-Maimani. The full list of creators can be found on Meta’s dedicated site here.

“Creators are at the heart of culture on Instagram. The ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign builds on our commitment to making Instagram the place for creators to grow their personal brand, unlock new avenues of making a living and have access to cutting-edge tools, education and resources so they are at the forefront of new opportunities and innovation. From experimenting with video content today, to building immersive worlds tomorrow that deepen the interaction with their fans and communities, our creators represent a generation of voices that have the potential to make the metaverse vision a reality,” said Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Meta.

Meta will work closely with selected creators over the next year to help them grow their audiences and turn their passions into professions across its technologies. This will include hosting dedicated in-person sessions and workshops that span monetization, branded content tips, and more; exclusive experiences and events that empower them to create content around cultural moments; and the Meta Creator Week taking place in London this November, which will bring together all of the ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ to collaborate, learn from each other, and continue to find inspiration in the future of content creation on Meta’s platforms.

Read more about the ‘Creators of Tomorrow global campaign’ here.

-Ends-