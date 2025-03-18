Dubai, UAE – MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, is supporting the inaugural Pininfarina Academy, an educational initiative by Pininfarina, a global icon of Italian design. The academy is dedicated to fostering excellence in architectural design among emerging industry professionals, providing them with the opportunity to learn from world-renowned experts and explore cutting-edge design concepts at the company’s headquarters in Turin, Italy. As part of this initiative, MERED will sponsor four students to attend the Pininfarina Architecture Summer School.

The exclusive 3 X 3 X 3 Summer School launches this July with a course integrating advanced design techniques and Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) in contemporary architecture. The program is tailored to equip young architects with the skills and expertise to redefine modern architecture and urban development. Participants will engage in hands-on workshops, keynote lectures by industry leaders, and practical applications of state-of-the-art technology, including AI-driven design, parametric modelling, and immersive VR/AR tools.

By sponsoring four students, MERED reinforces its mission to redefine premium developments through visionary design and strategic partnerships by nurturing next-generation talent. With a portfolio that includes the ultra-luxury 290-meter ICONIC Residences in Dubai Design by Pininfarina, an upcoming waterfront project in Abu Dhabi and having entered the Saudi Arabian market, MERED is shaping the future of high-end real estate. The developer is dedicated to having an expert team that can push the boundaries of design excellence in the global real estate landscape.

The Pininfarina Architecture Summer School will be held from July 14 to 25, 2025, and instruction will be conducted in English. Applications are open to a select 12 aspiring architects, offering them a unique learning experience, the chance to connect with like-minded peers, and the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders.

For more information and to apply, visit the Pininfarina Academy website or contact academy@pininfarina.it.

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and create immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.