Cairo, Egypt: – Modern sporty luxury, the new GLC embodies this in every detail. With its dynamic design, unique proportions, and high-quality interior, the GLC positions itself as the most desirable SUV. It also impresses with its driving performance and efficiency on any terrain delivering both comfort and agility. Continuing a success story, the GLC is the best-selling Mercedes-Benz model in the last two years, and it is one of the most popular vehicles in the Mercedes-Benz product portfolio.

With its redesigned front end, remarkable profile, sharp headlamps, and 3D rear lights, it exudes intelligence and emotion. The new GLC SUV is offered as GLC 200 4MATIC packed with a range of class leading options rendering the new GLC SUV a perfect all-rounder. The highlights of the new GLC are evident in every detail. For example, it is fitted with the AMG Sports package for the exterior & interior, as well as the Night Package for an overall sporty & bold stance.

Other features of the sporty, confident appearance are the wide 20-inch AMG wheels and the sports steering wheel in Nappa leather. The GLC comes equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment System, a Burmester® Surround Sound System, a Panoramic sliding sunroof, EASY-PACK Tailgate and a Head-up display for added comfort and safety.

The modern sporty luxury theme extends to the interior, where the GLC SUV shines. The 12.3-inch driver display, and the 11.9-inch central display compliment the futuristic appeal of the interior. The boot capacity has increased significantly to 620 litres.

The latest generation of the Driving Assistance systems are also on board including Active Lane keeping Assist, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, and Blind Spot Assist. The new GLC is also equipped with the extremely powerful Digital Light for enhanced visibility. To elevate convenience even further, the Parking Package with 360-degree camera is also fitted.

Equipped with a 1,999 cc engine, delivering 204 hp and 320Nm peak torque, the GLC 200 is very responsive and powerful, sprinting from 0-100Km/h in just 7.8 Sec. It also delivers an efficient performance thanks to its aerodynamic design allowing minimum drag.

The new GLC comes with all the attributes that make a Mercedes-Benz SUV what it is: uncompromising handling and safety on the road, outstanding driving dynamics and superior performance. With its beauty and flair, it embodies modern luxury, a hallmark of Mercedes-Benz.

For information about Mercedes-Benz Egypt, please visit www.mercedes-benz.com.eg