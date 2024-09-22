Muscat, Oman — Mercedes-Benz Oman is announcing the arrival of the new EQS Sedan and EQS SUV, two groundbreaking all-electric models that set new benchmarks in technology, performance, and sustainable mobility.

Mercedes-Benz's commitment to zero CO₂ emission driving and its Ambition 2039 aligns with the increasing availability of electric vehicles (EV) in Oman to meet the growing demand. The electric vehicle (EV) market in Oman is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.2% between 2023 and 2028. According to 6Wresearch, this growth is driven by government initiatives aimed at reducing fossil fuel dependency and promoting sustainability, in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 . The government has set a target for 10% of the country’s vehicles to be electric by 2030. MarkNtel Advisors reported that public EV charging stations in Oman saw a 30% increase in 2023, with further infrastructure developments planned to facilitate EV adoption across the country.

In addition to infrastructure expansion, the EV market has seen a 15% year-on-year rise in imports, with more luxury and mainstream brands introducing electric models into the Omani market. According to a 2023 survey by Mordor Intelligence, 60% of Omani consumers are now considering an electric vehicle for their next purchase, reflecting a significant shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly transportation.

Oman will now enjoy the arrival of two groundbreaking EQS electric vehicle models from Mercedes-Benz, continuing the brand’s push for innovation and sustainable mobility.

The EQS Sedan: A Technological Marvel

The EQS Sedan is the first all-electric vehicle in its class, built on a state-of-the-art modular architecture designed specifically for electric vehicles. Combining cutting-edge technology and innovative design, the EQS Sedan offers a futuristic driving experience.

Key Technological Features of the EQS Sedan:

World-Class Aerodynamics: With a drag coefficient of just 0.20, the EQS Sedan is the most aerodynamic production car in the world. This efficiency contributes to its impressive range of up to 770 kilometers (WLTP).

Advanced Electric Powertrains: Available in configurations such as the EQS 450+ with 265 kW (360 hp) and the EQS 580 4MATIC with 400 kW (544 hp), the EQS Sedan delivers both dynamic performance and efficient energy consumption.

Next-Generation Battery Technology: Equipped with a high-energy-density battery offering 118 kWh of usable energy, the EQS supports fast charging and over-the-air updates* to keep its systems optimized throughout its lifecycle.

MBUX Hyperscreen: The EQS features the MBUX Hyperscreen, a groundbreaking display that spans the entire dashboard, integrating multiple screens under a single glass panel to provide a seamless and intuitive user interface.

Enhanced Energy Management: The EQS Sedan utilizes intelligent energy recovery systems and ECO Assist to maximize range and efficiency, adapting to driving conditions and traffic in real-time.

The EQS SUV: Innovation Meets Versatility

The EQS SUV brings the same level of innovation and technological prowess to a new, versatile format. It is designed to offer maximum space, comfort, and adaptability, making it suitable for a wide range of driving conditions.

Key Technological Features of the EQS SUV:

Flexible Interior Configuration: With the optional seating for up to seven passengers and customizable interior space, the EQS SUV caters to both family and individual needs.

Intelligent Drive Systems: The EQS SUV is equipped with powerful electric motors, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, and an intelligent OFFROAD mode, ensuring it can handle a variety of terrains with ease.

Advanced Aerodynamics and Efficiency: The SUV's design benefits from the same aerodynamic principles as the sedan, offering a unique blend of space and efficiency with a driving range of up to 660 kilometers on a single charge.

Cutting-Edge Safety Features: The EQS SUV includes advanced driver assistance systems, rear-axle steering, and the ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus system for enhanced air quality inside the vehicle.

MBUX Technology: Just like the EQS Sedan, the SUV features the MBUX Hyperscreen, providing an immersive and connected experience for all occupants.

Mercedes-Benz continues to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility with the EQS Sedan and EQS SUV. Both models are produced in a CO2-neutral manner, underscoring the brand's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting responsible resource use.

The EQS Sedan and EQS SUV are now available at Mercedes-Benz Oman showrooms. Customers are invited to visit and experience the future of electric mobility.

